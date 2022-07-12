News

 > PC

GoldenEye 007 remaster reportedly ‘in limbo’ due to Ukraine war

GoldenEye 007 is reportedly in limbo due to the Ukraine war – although exact details are still unclear.
12 Jul 2022
Leah J. Williams
goldeneye remaster game

PC

Image: Nintendo / Rare

Share Icon

Industry insider Jeff Grubb has claimed the long-rumoured GoldenEye 007 remaster is complete, but still ‘in limbo‘ due to the ongoing impact of the Ukraine war. While details are scarce, this would align with recent rumours indicating the game is ready for launch and awaiting formal announcement. Microsoft has yet to confirm the GoldenEye 007 remaster exists at all, but several reliable sources have spoken about its existence, including Grubb.

At this stage, it’s unclear what exactly is happening with the game. By all accounts, it’s rumoured to be complete, but given the sensitivity of the game’s subject matter, it may be some time before we see it launch. GoldenEye 007 is a spy thriller that takes place across the Soviet Union and Russia, and includes references to war and missile strikes – topics which are currently being treated with great care across the video games industry.

Advance Wars 1+2: Re-Boot Camp was recently delayed for similar reasons. It spotlights cartoon military warfare between opposing nations, and includes several factions that are analogous to Russia and the Soviet Union. The game’s opening chapters begin with an invasion of neighbouring territory, and the game continues with missile attacks.

Read: Why everybody’s talking about a GoldenEye remaster

Nintendo cited ‘recent world events‘ as the reason for the game’s indefinite delay in March 2022 – and we’ve heard little from the upcoming title since.

Given GoldenEye 007 has not officially been announced, it has a bit more leeway, but it appears it’s now in a similar position to Advance Wars, with Microsoft allegedly hesitating to announce a full release.

GoldenEye 007 has already suffered frequent leaks, from official achievements on the Microsoft website to confirmation from those in the know, but it appears there are now further setbacks on the agenda. The war in Ukraine is showing no signs of slowing, and it’s unlikely either GoldenEye 007 or Advance Wars will be spoken of again until the war is resolved.

Until then, we can only wait patiently to hear more about the remastered game – or use the time to support those currently suffering in Ukraine.

Leah J. Williams

Leah J. Williams is a gaming and entertainment journalist who's spent years writing about the games industry, her love for The Sims 2 on Nintendo DS and every piece of weird history she knows. You can find her tweeting @legenette most days.

Related News

Board Games Mobile News Nintendo PC PlayStation Xbox
More
bioshock game mobile 3d
?>
News

Unreleased BioShock 3D mobile chapters appear online

The chapters were previously known about, but have seemingly gone unseen for a decade.

Leah J. Williams
the walking dead last mile
?>
News

The Walking Dead is getting a four-month-long Facebook live game

The Walking Dead: Last Mile is a daily narrative game driven by player choice and interactivity.

Leah J. Williams
elden ring game piano controller
?>
News

Elden Ring player completes game by playing piano

An Elden Ring player has done the impossible: beaten the game using a piano controller.

Leah J. Williams
switch console repairs
?>
News

The best Amazon Prime Day deals for video games

Amazon Prime Day has scattered deals on video games, consoles, and accessories.

Leah J. Williams
betrayal amazon prime day board games deals
?>
News

The best Amazon Prime Day deals for board games

Amazon Prime Day has great deals on excellent board games, including award-winning titles like Wingspan.

Leah J. Williams

Like this content?

Receive newsletters featuring leading industry job, news, opportunities and events

User Icon
Forgot password?
User Icon
Back to Login