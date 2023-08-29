GOG Autumn Sale 2023 features OG Baldur’s Gate, and more

News

The latest GOG Autumn Sale features a range of classic RPGs for those hungry after Baldur's Gate 3.
29 Aug 2023
Leah J. Williams
baldurs gate gog autumn sale

Image: Overhaul Games

The GOG Autumn Sale has kicked off for another year, with a raft of deals on modern and classic PC games – including the first two Baldur’s Gate titles. For anyone who’s already played and loved Baldur’s Gate 3, the originals are well worth playing, particularly in modern ‘Enhanced Edition’ form.

While these improved 2013 re-releases still sport endearingly dated graphics, improvements across the board mean they maintain a welcome charm alongside timeless point-and-click exploration gameplay. For anyone curious about the lore and world that inspired Baldur’s Gate 3, these titles should be on the menu – particularly given they’re both going for AU $7.29.

Elsewhere in the GOG Autumn Sale, you’ll also find an array of more modern releases on offer, including Cyberpunk 2077 and The Witcher 3 both at fair discounts. Sega is also joining the party, with the entire Yakuza series going cheap – even the most recent release, Yakuza: Like Dragon, which is currently priced at AU $44.99.

For a wee bonus, you can also grab a free game while you’re browsing these deals – Hero of the Kingdom 2, a pirate-themed action-adventure filled with fishing, hunting, and exploring.

Here are the best PC game deals from the GOG Autumn Sale 2023.

Note: All prices are listed in Australian Dollars ($AUD). Check your local version of the GOG website for equivalent prices in your region.

GOG Autumn Sale 2023: Deals Roundup

  • A Plague Tale: Requiem – $34.99 $69.95 (-50%)
  • Baldur’s Gate: Enhanced Edition – $7.29 $28.95 (-75%)
  • Baldur’s Gate 2: Enhanced Edition – $7.29 $28.95 (-75%)
  • Beyond a Steel Sky – $12.50 $49.95 (-75%)
  • Citizen Sleeper – $17.39 $28.95 (-40%)
  • Cyberpunk 2077 – $44.99 $89.95 (-50%)
  • Desperadoes 3 Digital Deluxe – $19.29 $76.99 (-75%)
  • Disco Elysium: The Final Cut – $14.29 $56.95 (-75%)
  • Dorfromantik – $13.99 $19.95 (-30%)
  • Dragon’s Dogma: Dark Arisen – $4.79 $29.99 (-84%)
  • Dredge – $27.98 $34.95 (-20%)
  • Evil West – $34.99 $69.95 (-50%)
  • Frostpunk: GOTY – $17.59 $70.09 (-75%)
  • Heroes of Might and Magic 3: Complete – $3.79 $15.19 (-75%)
  • Horizon Zero Dawn: Complete Edition – $24.79 $74.99 (-67%)
  • Metro Franchise Bundle – $14.59 $90.89 (-84%)
  • Neverwinter Nights: Enhanced Digital Deluxe – $25.09 $100.29 (-75%)
  • No Man’s Sky – $42.49 $84.95 (-50%)
  • Pillars of Eternity: Definitive Edition – $11.50 $45.99 (-75%)
  • Psychonauts 2 – $24.99 $99.95 (-75%)
  • Return to Monkey Island – $25.59 $36.50 (-30%)
  • Spore Collection – $11.39 $45.41 (-75%)
  • Steelrising: Bastille Edition – $38.29 $84.95 (-55%)
  • System Shock (2023) – $37.49 $49.95 (-25%)
  • The Outer Worlds – $29.69 $44.95 (-34%)
  • The Secret of Monkey Island: Special Edition – $5.09 $14.50 (-65%)
  • The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt – Complete Edition – $23.75 $78.99 (-70%)
  • Unpacking – $17.39 $28.95 (-40%)
  • Vampire: The Masquerade – Bloodlines – $15.19 $30.29 (-50%)
  • Weird West: Definitive Edition – $13.79 $54.95 (-75%)
  • Yakuza Complete Series – $69.95 $139.79 (-50%)
  • Yakuza: Like a Dragon – $44.99 $89.95 (-50%)
  • Yakuza Kiwami – $12.49 $24.95 (-50%)

For the full list of games on sale, head to the GOG website.

Leah J. Williams

Leah J. Williams is a gaming and entertainment journalist who's spent years writing about the games industry, her love for The Sims 2 on Nintendo DS and every piece of weird history she knows. You can find her tweeting @legenette most days.

