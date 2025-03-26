Goat Simulator devs announce Goat Direct for April 2025

Coffee Stain Studios has announced a dedicated “Goat Direct” for 1 April 2025, with this online showcase set to reveal news and tidbits for the Goat Simulator franchise (via Gematsu). As some will note, the event will place on April Fool’s Day, but Coffee Stain has confirmed it will have tangible reveals during the show, even if they are of a funny flavour.

Per the developer, the Goat Direct will be a celebration for its most popular franchise, with “world premiere reveals” for Goat Simulator 3 – likely DLC announcements – as well as updates from a range of Coffee Stain’s partners. That includes an update on the Goat Simulator card game which is set to launch on Kickstarter soon, as well as “top secret news.”

“Come one, come all to the grand finale of Goat Simulator’s anniversary year!” Santiago Ferrero, Coffee Stain North creative director, said. “2024 will always be the ‘Year of the Goat’ in our hearts, but we can’t wait to celebrate even more exciting revelations coming in 2025. We do realise that announcing lots of new things on April Fools day isn’t always the best of ideas, but we think we’ve truly outdone ourselves this year, so please believe us and tune in to Goat Direct!”

Per Gematsu, a note sent around to various media has also doubled down on the realness of the incoming announcements. No April Fools joking here. No jokes! No fools! None!

How to watch the Goat Simulator Goat Direct

As announced, the Goat Simulator-featuring Goat Direct will air on 1 April, depending on your local time zone. Here’s when you can tune in around the world:

Australia – 1:00 am AEDT | 12:30 am ACDT (2 April) | 10:00 am AWST (1 April)

– 1:00 am AEDT | 12:30 am ACDT (2 April) | 10:00 am AWST (1 April) New Zealand – 3:00 am NZDT (2 April)

– 3:00 am NZDT (2 April) United States – 7:00 am PT | 10:00 am ET (1 April)

– 7:00 am PT | 10:00 am ET (1 April) United Kingdom – 2:00 pm GMT | 3:00 pm BST (1 April)

The show will be available to watch live on YouTube, or on VOD later.

Given how fun Goat Simulator 3 is, it should be a show worth watching. In our 2022 review, we called it a sandbox of great power, with plenty of wild shenanigans enabled by its loosey-goosey physics and its devotion to insanity.

“If you’re approached in a rude manner, or if a lowly neighbour attempts to move you on, there’s a simple answer – or several complex ones,” we wrote. “Head butts are easy. You can even grab them with your prehensile tongue, and throw them into the lake. You could set them on fire, if you like. Or fire those aforementioned rockets. You could even hijack a car and run them over.”

“It’s fine, they’ll be okay – there’s no real blood or guts in Goat Simulator 3. Just like there are no consequences. Only pure, unfiltered mayhem and a world at the mercy of your whims.”

Bring on the next chapter.