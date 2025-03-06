Games Connect Asia Pacific (GCAP) and the Australian Game Developer Awards (AGDAs) are officially confirmed to return between 6-8 October 2025. As in past years, the show will bring together “developers, creators, and players” in a welcome celebration of video games and their power within Australia.

As noted by organiser IGEA, the global games industry has evolved rapidly over the last few years, leading to a need for more sustainable business practices. This theme will be a focus of GCAP 2025, with a view to provide support and knowledge to developers of all experience levels.

“GCAP 2025 will meet the industry where it’s at,” the team said. “With a renewed focus on fostering business to business connections, growing peer networks, providing space for community building, and delivering in-depth talks across various game development disciplines, GCAP 2025 will be the games conference to attend in our region.”

This year, the emphasis will be on formal and informal networking, as well as “mid to advanced level content streams, and strategies to help studios thrive as sustainable businesses.”

Submitting for GCAP

For those keen and in a position to speak at the event, submissions for talks are now open. While every submission will be considered, the team has highlighted the following “mission statements” that will define the event program: #ForYou, Investment, 2030, Technological, and Failing Fast.

Overarching tracks for the year are: art, audio, brand and marketing, business and investment, design, engineering and technical, leadership and culture, narrative, production, and QA.

For more information about how to submit, visit the GCAP website. Note the cut-off date for these submissions is 28 March 2025.

As detailed elsewhere, the AGDAs are also returning this year, with these set to take place on 8 October 2025, as a nice celebration to cap-off the talks. Per usual, this awards night will celebrate and elevate a range of Australian-made game projects, and the developers and industry stars making them happen.

Head on over to the GCAP website for more details about the upcoming event.