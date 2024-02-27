Games Connect Asia Pacific (GCAP) returns in October 2024

Games Connect Asia Pacific (GCAP) will officially return as part of this year’s Melbourne International Games Week (MIGW), with the conference set to take place from 7-9 October 2024. As in past years, GCAP will celebrate the local and international games industry, providing opportunities for discussion and learning, while also connecting individuals and strengthening social networks.

In its announcement, organiser IGEA has acknowledged the difficulties currently facing the global games industry – layoffs, reduced funding and investment opportunities – while also sharing a sense of “cautious optimism” for the future – a theme which will likely be a focus of GCAP 2024.

“With consistent disruption likely to remain constant throughout the year, GCAP 2024 will again be an essential games conference, delivering strategies and opportunities for creators and studios to adapt and thrive in these turbulent times,” the team said in a press release.

Read: How indie game development can be a rewarding hobby

As detailed, the aim of this year’s GCAP is to “foster connections with industry professionals” for business opportunities, while also inspiring attendees with education and upskilling programs.

This year’s GCAP will offer:

Learning Opportunities: Practical sessions cater to developers of all sizes. Whether you’re an individual or part of a team, GCAP offers applicable skills to achieve your vision.



Cutting-Edge Tools: Stay ahead with insights into the latest techniques and tools for game creation and distribution.



Expertise Sharing: Industry veterans from Australia and beyond share their wisdom. Best practices across all disciplines will empower developers.



Networking: Formal and informal programs to connect with peers and the many stakeholders across the games industry

Focus tracks are: art, audio, brand and marketing, business and investment, design, engineering and technical, leadership and culture, narrative, production, and QA. IGEA is currently looking for contributors to share their expertise and knowledge in these fields, with submissions open here.

Following the conclusion of GCAP on 9 October 2024, the annual Australian Game Developer Awards (AGDAs) will be presented, allowing developers to connect in a more casual space. For some developers, this will then lead into PAX Aus (11-13 October 2024) and then straight into SXSW Sydney (14-20 October 2024).

In short: GCAP is set to kick off an absolutely blockbuster few weeks for Australia’s games industry. Those keen to participate should prepare themselves adequately.