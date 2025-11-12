News > News > PC

Gaming and Esports Firms Commit €60 Million for 1,300 New Jobs in Malta by 2026

12 Nov 2025 12:05
Jamie Davis
Malta’s gaming, video game development and esports industries are set to receive a significant boost, with companies pledging €60 million in investments that will generate 1,300 skilled, high paying positions by the close of 2026, according to an announcement from the Economy Ministry.

The announcement was made during a meeting between Economy Minister Silvio Schembri and top officials from several industry heavyweights, as part of discussions on their growth plans in Malta and the general direction of these dynamic sectors.

Eight new investment commitments were unveiled at the meeting, totaling €60 million and promising to create 1,300 quality jobs within the next two years.

Meanwhile, Esports Imperial one of the top teams in Brazil revealed it would base its main European headquarters in Malta, which is set to go live this December.

Meanwhile, BLAST TV set an ambitious growth target of 3.2 billion worldwide audience by 2025. The company is currently concluding its Malta registration in order to operate and bring events here with the support of a €10 million commitment over the next three years.

On the video game development side, Unity described how it remains committed to training the next generation of the Maltese workforce through focused education and training initiatives, ultimately allowing them to take advantage of high paying job positions in this growing industry.

Shifting to digital marketing, Clever revealed imminent plans to establish its Gżira offices with a €6 million infusion. Additionally, it has channeled €1.5 million into NARC, a video gaming venture. Gentoo Media, for its part, allocated €1.2 million toward upgraded facilities, which will expand its team from 70 to 130 staff members.

In iGaming, Soft2Bet detailed a €20 million rollout over four years, including new premises in Mrieħel and initiatives to equip more Maltese professionals for industry roles.

Religa anticipates scaling its workforce from 200 to 700 by year’s end, fueled by roughly €21 million in total spending.

Eeze, another key player, committed €30 million for office expansions, staff development, and cutting edge tech, projecting a jump from 500 to 1,200 employees by early next year.

Minister Schembri pointed out that Malta has become a hub in innovative areas, such as video game production, and has attracted significant, far reaching investments over the years. He called on gaming companies operating in the country to devote some of their sponsorship power, which is often spent on exposing international sports teams, rather than supporting Malta’s own sports programmes, sporting talent and infrastructure.

Ivan Filletti, CEO of Gaming Malta, emphasized: “The iGaming Council serves as an essential platform for major industry players to delve into jurisdictional prospects and collaborative efforts. This session spotlighted transformative investments from fresh esports setups and office growth to operational upgrades and skill building programs. These developments underscore a robust, visionary ecosystem in harmony with Malta Vision 2050.”

My gaming journey ignited at age nine with my first console, a gift from my parents. The Xbox 360 era cemented games as my passion, fueled by epics like Halo 3, Call of Duty: World at War, and FIFA. A lifelong follower of streaming since its pre Twitch Amazon roots, I dove into writing in 2021,now my full time career. I spotlight influencers across YouTube, Twitch, and Kick, while tackling broader entertainment and tech stories.

