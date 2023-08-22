Gamescom 2023: Opening Night Live – When and How to Watch

Gamescom is set to take place from 23-27 August 2023, and while the event is traditionally focussed on in-person game showcases and meetups, Opening Night Live provides an opportunity for everyone around the world to tune in. This kickoff event is hosted by Geoff Keighley, and shares much in common with his Summer Game Fest showcases.

Update: Opening Night Live 2023 has now concluded. You can find all the trailers and announcements in the following article:



Gamescom 2023: Opening Night Live – All the Trailers and Announcements

While typically, Opening Night Live is an echo of those Summer Game Fest announcements, there’s usually a handful of fun new reveals and trailers during the show. In 2022, Opening Night Live played host to reveals for Dune Awakening, Moving Out 2, Under the Waves, Atlas Fallen, Killer Klowns from Outer Space, Wyrdsong, and more.

When is Gamescom 2023 Opening Night Live?

Gamescom 2023 Opening Night Live will air on Tuesday, 22 August 2023 at 8:00 pm CEST via YouTube and Twitch. Here’s how those time zones work out:

Australia – 4:00 am AEST | 3:30 am ACST | 2:00 am AWST (23 August)

– 4:00 am AEST | 3:30 am ACST | 2:00 am AWST (23 August) New Zealand – 6:00 am NZST (23 August)

– 6:00 am NZST (23 August) United Kingdom – 7:00 pm BST | 8:00 pm CEST (22 August)

– 7:00 pm BST | 8:00 pm CEST (22 August) United States – 2:00 pm ET | 11:00 am PT (22 August)

frameborder="0" allow="accelerometer; autoplay; clipboard-write; encrypted-media; gyroscope; picture-in-picture; web-share" allowfullscreen>

So far, the Gamescom 2023 lineup is largely a mystery – but we do know some of the games that will receive a major spotlight during the event. As confirmed by Remedy Entertainment, Alan Wake 2 will appear during Opening Night Live, with a new gameplay trailer showing off more of Alan Wake’s personal story. So far, glimpses at the game have largely focussed on Wake’s disappearance, and the efforts of police to find him.

Read: Saga Anderson is the co-protagonist of Alan Wake 2

Also appearing during the event is Black Myth: Wukong, a Souls-like adventure game inspired by the story of the Monkey King, Journey to the West. According to Geoff Keighley, a world premiere trailer will debut during Opening Night Live, giving a fresh glimpse at the action.

As confirmed by Keighley, we’ll also be getting a new look at Fort Solis, with actors Troy Baker, Roger Clark, and Julia Brown making appearances to talk about their characters.

Beyond these games, we expect to see a handful of trailers for new and upcoming games like Mortal Kombat 1 and Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 3, but there’s also likely to be some surprises in there. To keep up with all the latest news and announcements from the show, you’ll need to tune in when Gamescom 2023 Opening Night Live airs.

Stay tuned for all the latest news from Gamescom 2023 Opening Night Live.