Games for Gaza Itch.io charity bundle passes US $200,000 goal

The Games for Gaza charity bundle has been established to aid Palestinians impacted by the ongoing crisis in Gaza.
31 Oct 2023
Leah J. Williams
Image: Hollow Ponds / Finji

The Games for Gaza Itch.io charity bundle, set up by Oak Grove Games to raise funds for direct medical aid in Gaza, has surpassed its initial US $200,000 fundraising goal. Supporters have turned up in droves to purchase the bundle, with a new goal of US $300,000 being established as Oak Grove Games expands its ambitions.

As noted, all funds raised will go directly towards Medical Aid for Palestinians, an organisation that aims to provide “effective, sustainable and locally-led” healthcare for Palestinians, and foster a future with “the full realisation of their rights to health and dignity”.

MAP is currently working in the West Bank, Gaza, East Jerusalem, and Lebanon to provide care where needed. During the ongoing humanitarian crisis in Gaza, it is also working to provide rapid aid and assistance, and to fight against “the injustices caused by occupation, displacement and conflict”.

Read: Sony, Devolver, and other companies donate to Israel and Gaza humanitarian relief

From now until 9 November 2023, those keen to support MAP can purchase the Games for Gaza Itch.io charity bundle for US $10. This bundle grants access to an array of video games, tabletop games, soundtracks, and other experiences – around 256 individual items, contributed by global game developers and artists.

There’s plenty to discover in the bundle, but highlights include:

  • Inventing Incantations – A solo TTRPG focussing on modern spell-casting in the digital era.
  • Hyper Gunsport – A cyberpunk volleyball game from Necrosoft.
  • The Wilmot’s Warehouse OST – A collection of lively electronic tracks from the excellent organisation-themed game.
  • Muddledash – An adorable party game starring a cast of wiggly octopuses.
  • The Ground Itself – A one-session storytelling game using household materials to explore the nature of time, and the Earth.
  • orchids to dusk – A multiplayer game focussed on the nature and impact of death.

Of course, the games themselves aren’t quite the point – it’s about supporting a worthy cause. Still, for US $10, there’s plenty of unique, contemplative, and engaging gems to discover in this bundle.

Those willing and able to support the Games for Gaza Itch.io bundle have until 9 November 2023 to contribute.

Leah J. Williams

Leah J. Williams is a gaming and entertainment journalist who's spent years writing about the games industry, her love for The Sims 2 on Nintendo DS and every piece of weird history she knows. You can find her tweeting @legenette most days.

