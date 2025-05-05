News

The Games Exchange: Australia x Indonesia takes place in May 2025

Pop in to see new and upcoming games from Australia and Indonesia.
5 May 2025 10:33
Leah J. Williams
The Games Exchange: Australia x Indonesia, a Noble Steed-run event spotlighting Australian and Indonesian-made games, is set to take place on 23 May 2025 in Redfern, Sydney. This local showcase is paired with an event in Jakarta, Indonesia taking place on 17 May, and both will offer the opportunity to get hands-on with new, innovative games from local developers.

As shared by Noble Steed, The Games Exchange events are all about community and collaboration. They give a chance to experience new indie games produced locally and internationally, while providing developers with useful feedback and playtesting advice.

A range of games will be showcased at both events, with those in Sydney able to gets hand-on with the following Indonesian-made games:

Folks in Jakarta will get the following Australian-made games, as part of the exchange:

Read: My Arms Are Longer Now could be the next big Aussie hit

For those keen to attend, to learn more about the Indonesian games industry and all the cool titles currently in development, the best news is it’s free to attend The Games Exchange. That’s thanks to the support of various sponsors, including Screen Australia’s Games Festivals and Events Fund, IGEA, MSI Australia, Indie Games Group Indonesia, and Binus University.

Tickets are still necessary, so organisers can gain an understanding of numbers for catering purchases (there will be free themed food and non-alcoholic drinks available), and these will be available via Noble Steed from 12 May.

Stay tuned for more on The Games Exchange: Australia x Indonesia, and its international counterpart.

    Leah J. Williams

    Leah J. Williams is a gaming and entertainment journalist who's spent years writing about the games industry, her love for The Sims 2 on Nintendo DS and every piece of weird history she knows. You can find her tweeting @legenette most days.

