Game Informer resurrected by Gunzilla Games

Game Informer, the beloved gaming news magazine and website, has officially been resurrected, thanks to game development studio, Gunzilla Games. The news was announced in a blog post on the re-established Game Informer website, confirming the original editorial staff have returned, and will begin posting online starting today, and that the magazine will return “bigger and better than it was before.”

As for how that’s possible, the rights to Game Informer have been outright purchased by Gunzilla Games, which has promised it will be hands-off so the team can remain “editorially independent.” This studio is most known for developing Off The Grid, which is a free-to-play battle royale game with blockchain elements.

“We are proud to welcome the talented voices behind Game Informer in the Gunzilla Games family, and join their fight to preserve the heart of video game journalism in what has been a tumultuous time for the industry,” Vlad Korolov, CEO & Co-Founder of Gunzilla Games said of its purchase. “Its legacy spans over 33 years, the publication has had a dedicated readership since its inception and still holds a special place in the hearts of many players across multiple generations – including us.”

Per further details provided by Matt Miller, editor-in-chief, Gunzilla reached out to the editorial team prior to making a bid for the rights to the website, and “insisted on the idea of Game Informer remaining an independent editorial outlet” – which frankly, is a pretty good sign for the future.

“They felt just as strongly as our team did that the only path forward was with an editorial group that made 100 percent of the decisions around what we cover and how we do so, without any influence from them or anyone else,” Miller said.

Going forward, the team plans to continue covering games of all kinds, “celebrating the history and legacy of the gaming industry, and shining a spotlight on the creators and players who are charting its future.”

Notably, with the resurrection of the Game Informer website, its articles have now also been restored. Given the vast history they document, it’s great to see. As an added bonus, anyone who creates a new Game Informer account will also gain access to a backlog of past Game Informer magazines.

In a time when the media industry is struggling, the news of Game Informer‘s return comes as a great relief. It’s clear there’s plenty of excitement around this return, and with the support of Gunzilla Games, there’s ample hope the new Game Informer team will have the scope and bounds to continue telling great stories. You can learn more about the return of Game Informer on its website.