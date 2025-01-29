Game Developers Choice Awards 2025: Full list of nominees

The nominees for the annual Game Developers Choice Awards have been announced, with titles like Astro Bot, Helldivers 2, Final Fantasy 7 Rebirth, Balatro, Senua’s Saga: Hellblade 2, 1000xRESIST, Animal Well, and Black Myth: Wukong being given nods.

The list is a reminder of the year that was, and just how many strong adventures we got, even amidst the turmoil of layoffs and studio closures. Video games are very good, and these nominations have been awarded to just a handful of the games that prove that point.

As in previous years, the winners of the annual Game Developers Choice Awards 2025 will be announced during the Game Developers Conference in San Francisco, on 19 March 2025. In the meantime, we can peruse the full list of nominees and honourable mentions, and remember why they struck such a cord.

BEST AUDIO

Animal Well

Astro Bot

Black Myth: Wukong

Final Fantasy 7 Rebirth

Senua’s Saga: Hellblade 2

Honourable Mentions: Balatro, Lorelei and the Laser Eyes, Metaphor: ReFantazio, Neva, Silent Hill 2

BEST DEBUT

1000xRESIST

Animal Well

Balatro

Pacific Drive

Tiny Glade

Honourable Mentions: Manor Lords, Mullet Madjack, The Plucky Squire

BEST DESIGN

Animal Well

Astro Bot

Balatro

Black Myth: Wukong

Lorelei and the Laser Eyes

Honourable Mentions: Final Fantasy 7 Rebirth, Helldivers 2, Satisfactory, The Legend of Zelda: Echoes of Wisdom, UFO 50

INNOVATION AWARD

Animal Well

Astro Bot

Balatro

Black Myth: Wukong

UFO 50

Honourable Mentions: Helldivers 2, Lorelei and the Laser Eyes, Thank Goodness You’re Here!, The Plucky Squire, Tiny Glade

BEST NARRATIVE

1000xRESIST

Black Myth: Wukong

Like a Dragon: Infinite Wealth

Metaphor: ReFantazio

Mouthwashing

Honourable Mentions: Final Fantasy 7 Rebirth, Frostpunk 2, Life is Strange: Double Exposure, Neva, Senua’s Saga: Hellblade 2

BEST TECHNOLOGY

Astro Bot

Black Myth: Wukong

Helldivers 2

Senua’s Saga: Hellblade 2

Tiny Glade

Honourable Mentions: Animal Well, Call of Duty: Black Ops 6, Dragon Age: The Veilguard, Satisfactory, Tekken 8

BEST VISUAL ART

Animal Well

Astro Bot

Black Myth: Wukong

Metaphor: ReFantazio

Neva

Honourable Mentions: Balatro, Elden Ring: Shadow of the Erdtree, Senua’s Saga: Hellblade 2, Tiny Glade, Ultros

SOCIAL IMPACT

1000xRESIST

Astro Bot

Frostpunk 2

Life is Strange: Double Exposure

Neva

Honourable Mentions: Closer the Distance, Distant Bloom, Dragon Age: The Veilguard, Tales of Kenzera: ZAU

GAME OF THE YEAR

Astro Bot

Balatro

Black Myth: Wukong

Helldivers 2

Final Fantasy 7 Rebirth

Metaphor: ReFantazio

Honourable Mentions: Animal Well, Like a Dragon: Infinite Wealth, Satisfactory, UFO 50

There is also an additional fan-voted award set to be announced during the 2025 Game Developers Choice Awards. Voting is now open, and there’s a range of nominees to choose from.