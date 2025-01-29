Game Developers Choice Awards 2025: Full list of nominees

The nominees for the annual Game Developers Choice Awards have been announced, with titles like Astro Bot, Helldivers 2, Final Fantasy 7 Rebirth, Balatro, Senua’s Saga: Hellblade 2, 1000xRESIST, Animal Well, and Black Myth: Wukong being given nods.
The list is a reminder of the year that was, and just how many strong adventures we got, even amidst the turmoil of layoffs and studio closures. Video games are very good, and these nominations have been awarded to just a handful of the games that prove that point.
As in previous years, the winners of the annual Game Developers Choice Awards 2025 will be announced during the Game Developers Conference in San Francisco, on 19 March 2025. In the meantime, we can peruse the full list of nominees and honourable mentions, and remember why they struck such a cord.
BEST AUDIO
- Animal Well
- Astro Bot
- Black Myth: Wukong
- Final Fantasy 7 Rebirth
- Senua’s Saga: Hellblade 2
Honourable Mentions: Balatro, Lorelei and the Laser Eyes, Metaphor: ReFantazio, Neva, Silent Hill 2
BEST DEBUT
- 1000xRESIST
- Animal Well
- Balatro
- Pacific Drive
- Tiny Glade
Honourable Mentions: Manor Lords, Mullet Madjack, The Plucky Squire
BEST DESIGN
- Animal Well
- Astro Bot
- Balatro
- Black Myth: Wukong
- Lorelei and the Laser Eyes
Honourable Mentions: Final Fantasy 7 Rebirth, Helldivers 2, Satisfactory, The Legend of Zelda: Echoes of Wisdom, UFO 50
INNOVATION AWARD
- Animal Well
- Astro Bot
- Balatro
- Black Myth: Wukong
- UFO 50
Honourable Mentions: Helldivers 2, Lorelei and the Laser Eyes, Thank Goodness You’re Here!, The Plucky Squire, Tiny Glade
BEST NARRATIVE
- 1000xRESIST
- Black Myth: Wukong
- Like a Dragon: Infinite Wealth
- Metaphor: ReFantazio
- Mouthwashing
Honourable Mentions: Final Fantasy 7 Rebirth, Frostpunk 2, Life is Strange: Double Exposure, Neva, Senua’s Saga: Hellblade 2
BEST TECHNOLOGY
- Astro Bot
- Black Myth: Wukong
- Helldivers 2
- Senua’s Saga: Hellblade 2
- Tiny Glade
Honourable Mentions: Animal Well, Call of Duty: Black Ops 6, Dragon Age: The Veilguard, Satisfactory, Tekken 8
BEST VISUAL ART
- Animal Well
- Astro Bot
- Black Myth: Wukong
- Metaphor: ReFantazio
- Neva
Honourable Mentions: Balatro, Elden Ring: Shadow of the Erdtree, Senua’s Saga: Hellblade 2, Tiny Glade, Ultros
SOCIAL IMPACT
- 1000xRESIST
- Astro Bot
- Frostpunk 2
- Life is Strange: Double Exposure
- Neva
Honourable Mentions: Closer the Distance, Distant Bloom, Dragon Age: The Veilguard, Tales of Kenzera: ZAU
GAME OF THE YEAR
- Astro Bot
- Balatro
- Black Myth: Wukong
- Helldivers 2
- Final Fantasy 7 Rebirth
- Metaphor: ReFantazio
Honourable Mentions: Animal Well, Like a Dragon: Infinite Wealth, Satisfactory, UFO 50
There is also an additional fan-voted award set to be announced during the 2025 Game Developers Choice Awards. Voting is now open, and there’s a range of nominees to choose from.