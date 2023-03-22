Future Games Show: Spring Showcase returns in March 2023

News

The Future Games Show for Spring 2023 will feature news about Dying Light, Viewfinder, and more.
22 Mar 2023
Leah J. Williams
Image: Sad Owl Studios

The Future Games Show is set to return on 23 March 2023, with new game announcements, trailers, and reveals locked in for the annual Spring Showcase. So far, we know a number of titles including Dying Light 2, Viewfinder, Hyenas, and The Last Case of Benedict Fox will appear during the show. In addition, we’ll see the first gameplay footage of Australian-made game Hollow Hero, which stars a ‘combat wombat’ named Brunt.

With bigger reveals shrouded in secrecy, we can also expect some surprises along the way.

Organiser GamesRadar has confirmed a range of hosts from across the industry will be present, including Cody Christian and Briana White, who voice Cloud Strife and Aerith Gainsborough in Final Fantasy VII Remake. Other surprises are being kept under wraps – but regardless of who does (or doesn’t) appear, this Spring Showcase will likely be worth tuning in for.

Read: Gamescom 2022: Every game shown off at the FGS

While these shows tend to lack the ‘blockbuster’ appeal of larger digital counterparts like Summer Games Fest, this leaves room for snappy, exciting looks at smaller upcoming adventures from a range of talented developers. Keep your expectations in check, and you’ll likely be in for a warm, wholesome, and enjoyable show.

How to watch the Future Games Show: Spring Showcase 2023

This year’s Future Games Show: Spring Showcase will air on Thursday, 23 March 2023 at 3:00pm PDT, via Twitch, YouTube, and Facebook.

Here’s how those time zones work out around the world:

  • Australia – 9:00 am AEDT | 8:30 am ACDT | 6:00 am AWST (24 March)
  • United States – 3:00 pm PDT | 6:00 pm EDT (23 March)
  • United Kingdom – 10:00 pm GMT | 11:00 pm CET (23 March)

This edition of the Future Games Show will be followed by two more later in 2023:

  • Future Games Show at E3 2023 – 11 June 2023
  • Future Games Show at Gamescom 2023 – 23 August 2023

Expect to see new game announcements and reveals at all three showcases, which will air live for everyone around the world. Stay tuned for the latest news out of the upcoming Spring Showcase.

Leah J. Williams

Leah J. Williams is a gaming and entertainment journalist who's spent years writing about the games industry, her love for The Sims 2 on Nintendo DS and every piece of weird history she knows. You can find her tweeting @legenette most days.

