Frog Detective 3 is officially launching on 27 October

Australia’s favourite amphibian detective is finally back. As announced on Twitter, the long-gestating Frog Detective 3: Corruption at Cowboy County is now officially ready for launch, with a release date of 27 October 2022 locked in. On this date, the game will launch for PC – and trilogy collection The Entire Mystery will also launch for PC Game Pass subscribers.

Frog Detective 3 has been in the works for three years, with developer Grace Bruxner stating it took longer because the map is much larger than in past games, and a functional scooter was added ‘for no reason’.

This scooter was on show during Freeplay: Parallels 2022 – and it really is impressive. It may not help you solve crimes, but it’ll certainly make you look cool. During Parallels, Bruxner also performed a live reading of the upcoming game, showing off a delightful snippet that set the audience on fire. Even in this short clip, Cowboy County was sweet and hilarious – much like the original Frog Detective games.

If you’re somebody who enjoys wacky humour and a good mystery, you’ll certainly want to keep an eye out for this release.

it took 3 years cos we made it really big and u can ride around on a scooter for no reason . hope u love it 💛 pic.twitter.com/4Lhy2KwPec — grace bruxner 3 (@gracebruxner) October 18, 2022

Read: Freeplay: Parallels 2022 – Everything we learned

The third (and final) instalment of this franchise is set to feature a wild and uncanny mystery – all the hats in Cowboy County have disappeared, and it’s up to you to discover where exactly they’ve gone, and who did the stealing.

You’ll need to use every tool in your arsenal to crack the case, wielding your handy magnifying glass, talking to weird folks, riding your scooter, and searching a vast desert landscape to investigate. The truth is out there, just waiting to be found – and there’s only one detective brave and silly enough to stumble upon it.

Frog Detective 3: Corruption at Cowboy County launches for PC via Steam on 27 October 2022. It will have a simultaneous release in Frog Detective: The Entire Mystery, a trilogy collection coming to PC Game Pass on the same date.