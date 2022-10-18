News

 > PC

Frog Detective 3 is officially launching on 27 October

Corruption at Cowboy County is finally set to launch after several years in development.
19 Oct 2022
Leah J. Williams
frog detective 3 corruption at cowboy county

PC

Image: Grace Bruxner / Worm Club

Share Icon

Australia’s favourite amphibian detective is finally back. As announced on Twitter, the long-gestating Frog Detective 3: Corruption at Cowboy County is now officially ready for launch, with a release date of 27 October 2022 locked in. On this date, the game will launch for PC – and trilogy collection The Entire Mystery will also launch for PC Game Pass subscribers.

Frog Detective 3 has been in the works for three years, with developer Grace Bruxner stating it took longer because the map is much larger than in past games, and a functional scooter was added ‘for no reason’.

This scooter was on show during Freeplay: Parallels 2022 – and it really is impressive. It may not help you solve crimes, but it’ll certainly make you look cool. During Parallels, Bruxner also performed a live reading of the upcoming game, showing off a delightful snippet that set the audience on fire. Even in this short clip, Cowboy County was sweet and hilarious – much like the original Frog Detective games.

If you’re somebody who enjoys wacky humour and a good mystery, you’ll certainly want to keep an eye out for this release.

Read: Freeplay: Parallels 2022 – Everything we learned

The third (and final) instalment of this franchise is set to feature a wild and uncanny mystery – all the hats in Cowboy County have disappeared, and it’s up to you to discover where exactly they’ve gone, and who did the stealing.

You’ll need to use every tool in your arsenal to crack the case, wielding your handy magnifying glass, talking to weird folks, riding your scooter, and searching a vast desert landscape to investigate. The truth is out there, just waiting to be found – and there’s only one detective brave and silly enough to stumble upon it.

Frog Detective 3: Corruption at Cowboy County launches for PC via Steam on 27 October 2022. It will have a simultaneous release in Frog Detective: The Entire Mystery, a trilogy collection coming to PC Game Pass on the same date.

Leah J. Williams

Leah J. Williams is a gaming and entertainment journalist who's spent years writing about the games industry, her love for The Sims 2 on Nintendo DS and every piece of weird history she knows. You can find her tweeting @legenette most days.

Related News

Culture Game Development Hardware Mobile News Nintendo PC Xbox
More
xbox game pass october 2022
?>
News

Here are the final Xbox Game Pass arrivals for October 2022

Xbox Game Pass is expanding in October – adding in Phantom Thieves, and one silly amphibian detective.

Leah J. Williams
xbox microsoft layoffs
?>
News

Microsoft reportedly lays off hundreds of staff

Microsoft has reportedly laid off staff from many departments, including teams working on Xbox and gaming projects.

Leah J. Williams
playstation dualsense edge
?>
News

PlayStation DualSense Edge controller pricing and release date revealed

The upcoming PlayStation 5 controller is Sony's answer to the Xbox Elite series.

Leah J. Williams
platinumgames hellena taylor dispute
?>
News

Bayonetta 3: Sources dispute pay claims from voice actor

A new report contains claims that Bayonetta voice actor Hellena Taylor was not offered just US $4,000 to reprise her…

Leah J. Williams
the sims 4 behind the sims summit
?>
News

Everything announced at Behind The Sims Summit

Here's everything announced during Behind The Sims Summit, a showcase for the future of the franchise.

Leah J. Williams

Like this content?

Receive newsletters featuring leading industry job, news, opportunities and events

User Icon
Forgot password?
User Icon
Back to Login