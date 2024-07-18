Final Fantasy XIV teams up with Gong Cha for delicious brews

Final Fantasy XIV is currently being celebrated at Gong Cha, with three unique drink flavours available for purchase. From now until 29 August 2024, keen fans can head into participating stores to pick up a: Fat Cat Purrfect Latte, a Fat Chocobo’s Flying Smoothie, or a Cactuar Matcha Latte. Purchasing any three drinks will allow you to grab a rare Porxie King mount for the game, and there are also special commemorative key chains on offer in some stores.

Thanks to the kind folks at Double Jump, I was able to get an early taste of these treats, and even as someone who doesn’t regularly drink bubble tea, I was mightily impressed by the mango-flavoured Fat Chocobo smoothie.

This drink is much more like a traditional smoothie than an ice tea, and has a lovely flavour that goes well with the jellied pearls. It was incredibly cold, which may not suit the Southern Hemisphere weather, but if you’ve got a taste for mango and you’re looking for a nice treat, I would be enthusiastic about a recommendation. The other flavours also sound lovely – but I didn’t indulge in my brief trip to Gong Cha.

Image: GamesHub

For those planning on a trip to grab a drink or a code, you’ll need to get in by the end of August. When the collaboration between Final Fantasy XIV and Gong Cha wraps up, the dedicated flavours and special drink cups will be discontinued (although, there are equivalent flavours on the Gong Cha menu).

Those who manage to nab the special redemption codes for the Porxie King mount will also have a limited time to claim them. These codes need to be redeemed via the Final Fantasy XIV website before 4 September 2024.

Gong Cha stores in Australia, New Zealand, and other regions are currently hosting the Final Fantasy XIV collaboration event, and it’s well worth popping into your local branch for a treat. Whether you’re a fan of Final Fantasy XIV or you just really love tea drinks, the crossover is a wonderful time.