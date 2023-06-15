News

Final Fantasy 16 reportedly breaks street date, beware spoilers

Spoilers for the upcoming adventure have already started to emerge.
16 Jun 2023
Leah J. Williams
Final Fantasy 16 environments trailer

Image: Square Enix

Final Fantasy 16, which is set to launch for PlayStation 5 on 22 June 2023, has reportedly broken its street date thanks to a few eager retailers. Purchasers have begun reporting that they’ve received their copies of the game early, posting screenshots and other details online for everyone to see.

Spoilers are now in the wild, with many of the details posted revealing early, key plot points in the game – so if you’re somebody looking to jump into the adventure with a fresh outlook, it’s now best to set up block words on social media, or avoid the internet entirely until launch day.

While the spoilers currently doing the rounds are largely innocuous, they’ll likely become more widespread – and concern events much deeper into the game – as the days progress.

Unfortunately, this has become a rather common trend in recent years. Even The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom faced the same issue. While retailers aim to maintain launch-day delivery, this strategy can often lead to early leaks and spoilers that may ruin the game for unsuspecting players.

Read: A Final Fantasy 16 demo for PS5 is available now

If you’d like to get the jump on spoilers before launch, Square Enix has released a freely available Final Fantasy 16 demo for everyone, with transferrable progress for anyone who chooses to pick up the game later. The demo includes the first two hours of the game, as well as a special ‘battle demo’ to familiarise players with the game’s more involved combat abilities later in the game.

Playing the demo will give a head start when Final Fantasy 16 releases, and should soften the blow of some of those spoilers currently doing the rounds.

Regardless of whether or not you jump into the demo, it’s best to stay cautious when browsing Final Fantasy 16 content online. As players with early copies continue to advance the game’s main campaign, expect to see more significant story details hit the web.

Final Fantasy 16 launches for PlayStation 5 on 22 June 2023.

Leah J. Williams

Leah J. Williams is a gaming and entertainment journalist who's spent years writing about the games industry, her love for The Sims 2 on Nintendo DS and every piece of weird history she knows. You can find her tweeting @legenette most days.

