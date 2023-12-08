Final Fantasy 16: Echoes of the Fallen surprise dropped at TGAs 2023

Square Enix has announced the release of the first expansion to Final Fantasy 16 at The Game Awards 2023. Called Echoes of the Fallen, it was released immediately after the announcement. A second expansion, The Rising Tide, was also announced for Spring 2024 [Northern Hemisphere].

The expansion sees Clive, Jill, and Joshua exploring a new region prior to the game’s finale, investigating “terrible weapons” called Eikonoclasts, from which the game’s Eikons derive their names. The story will take place across a number of new chapters, featuring new fights, new locations, new enemies and presumably, new weapons to earn.

The trailer also revealed a first look at The Rising Tide, which includes a reimagined version of iconic series creature, the Tonberry. For anyone who enjoyed the original ride of Final Fantasy 16 and wants to see the journey of Clive and his pals continue, these dual expansions should scratch that itch.

Note that both Echoes of the Fallen and The Rising Tide are paid DLC expansions, and can be purchased separately, or together with a discount with the FF16 Expansion Pass.

Read: The Game Awards 2023: All the biggest news, trailers and announcements

Elsewhere at The Game Awards 2023, host Geoff Keighley also revealed that Apex Legends is set to cross over into the world of Final Fantasy, with new themed weapons and gear available for players from 9 January 2024.

Final Fantasy 16 is available exclusively on PS5. You can learn more about the game’s newly-announced expansions on the PlayStation Blog.