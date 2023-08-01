News

‘Dawntrail’ is the new FF14 expansion, arriving in 2024

The sunny new chapter for Square Enix's popular MMORPG has been revealed.
1 Aug 2023
Edmond Tran
Final Fantasy 14 FF14 Dawntrail

Image: Square Enix

Square Enix has announced the next expansion for its enduring MMORPG, Final Fantasy 14 (FF14). Called Dawntrail, a brief trailer show during the Final Fantasy 14 Fan Festival depicted a lush new coastal world that will be the setting for the next major story arc. It’s due to launch mid 2024, during Summer in the Northern Hemisphere, and Winter in the Southern Hemisphere.

Dawntrail’s new location will be a land called Tural, which contains vibrant forests and mountainous areas. It’ll also introduce new tribes to interact with, including the mountain-dwelling Pelupelu. A raft of expected updates will come with FF14 Dawntrail, including a raised level cap and new jobs, as well as new dungeons, sidequests, treasure hunts, gear, and battle content.

In addition, Dawntrail will come with a visual overhaul for FF14, with higher-resolution textures across the board for characters and environments.

Ahead of the new expansion, the next major patch for the game, Patch 6.5 Growing Light, which will serve as the ‘climax’ for the latest expansion, Endwalker. will arrive in early October 2023 to feature new Main Quests, Dungeons, Trials, and additional updates.

Read: Final Fantasy XIV’s great story is made better by being told in an MMORPG

Elsewhere during FF14 Fan Festival 2023, Square Enix announced an expansion of the game’s free trial content. New players will soon be able to play the base game and the first two expansion packs, Heavensward and Stormblood, at no cost. The level cap for free players will be 70, and there will continue to be no limits on playtime.

Additionally, head of Microsoft Gaming Phil Spencer also took the stage at FF14 Fan Festival to announce that the game will finally be coming to Xbox Series X/S consoles in early 2024 (Spring in the Northern Hemisphere, Autumn in the Southern Hemisphere).

Final Fantasy 14 – FF14: Dawntrail – New Features

  • Journey to the New World, Tural, and its capital, Tuliyollal
  • Explore new areas, including the mountainous Urqopacha and the forest of Yak T’el
  • New Allied Tribes, including the diminutive Pelupelu who wear distinctive masks and inhabit Urqopacha
  • Level Cap increase from 90 to 100
  • Multiple New Jobs
  • Core Battle Content including FATEs, Hunts, Treasure Hunts and Sidequests
  • New Dungeons
  • New Threats, including Valigarmanda
  • Duty Support Update
  • New Gear and Recipes
  • Expansive New Lifestyle Content
  • New Variant Dungeons, Alliance Raid, 8-Player Raid and Ultimate Raid
  • PvP Update
  • Ongoing Content Updates, including a Blue Mage Update, Inconceivably Further Hildibrand Adventures, New Plans for Deep Dungeons and a Gold Saucer Update
Edmond Tran

Edmond is the managing editor of GamesHub. He was previously at GameSpot for 13 years, where he was the Australian Editor and an award-winning video producer. You can follow him @EdmondTran

