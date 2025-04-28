Remedy’s FBC: Firebreak launches on 17 June

Remedy Entertainment’s FBC: Firebreak, a new co-op shooter belonging to the Remedy Connected Universe (RCU), has locked in an official release date of 17 June 2025. As previously announced, this is the next chapter in Control, reimagining the series through a multiplayer lens.

You will enter Firebreak as a member of the Federal Bureau of Control’s Firebreak unit, equipped to handle all sorts of strange, supernatural threats as they break through the defences of the FBC’s Oldest House. In rounds of gameplay, squads of players will encounter otherworldly threats, using a combination of guns and pseudo-magic to take them down before they breach containment.

It’s best to think of the game as a sort of Control side quest. While protagonist Jesse Faden’s story plays out in the background, you’re working to plug the holes in the universe, and maintain order at the FBC. Based on early looks at gameplay, there will be some familiar enemies in your quest for peace, including those creepy psychic Hiss enemies you see floating in Control, as well as some new and more horrifying beasties.

So far, we’ve seen looks at a paper note monster, as well as eldritch ghouls capable of heated magic blasts. In each run through Firebreak, you’ll encounter some monster in need of dispatching, with high stakes for survival. All the while, you’ll get a trickle of Control lore, and likely some hints towards the future facing Jesse Faden in the upcoming franchise sequel.

FBC: Firebreak – Hazards Trailer

FBC: Firebreak is an entirely different sort of game for Remedy Entertainment, which does cast a weird sort of shadow over the game. The studio has prided itself on making cinematic, single-player adventures recently, with a focus on complex narrative and lore. While it does have some experience with multiplayer game development, it’s not a particular studio focus.

That said, Remedy has developed a reputation for high quality game releases. While live service multiplayer games have a certain rep, Firebreak continues to shine in trailers, thanks to the studio’s signature flair. These sorts of games need to earn an audience by being good above all else, and in its strange tones, supernatural focus, and Remedy finesse, this game has everything it needs to succeed.

Remedy has also spoken openly about wanting to avoid live service game frustrations, with no paid expansions or battle passes set to be available. There will be optional cosmetic purchases, but “none of these items will affect gameplay.” Additionally, there will be no limited-time rotations or daily log-ins, and all future playable content will also be available for free.

Over the last year, we’ve seen a bunch of live service multiplayer game failures, as folks have begun to outright reject the formula, and its perceived dive into their wallets, but there’s certainly room for exceptions to the rule. With plenty of goodwill backing Remedy, there’s high hopes for this loop through the RCU.

Those keen to see what’s next for Control will be able to jump into FBC: Firebreak on PC, PlayStation, and Xbox from 17 June 2025.