Fantasy Life i: The Girl Who Steals Time could launch on PS4, PS5

Fantasy Life i: The Girl Who Steals Time could be coming to PlayStation 4 and PlayStation 5 on launch, per a new PlayStation Store listing spotted by Gematsu. This listing was reportedly live briefly, before being taken down – but not before it was screenshotted.

As noted by Gematsu, the screenshot reveals the game will launch on PS4/PS5, and also seemingly confirms an exact release date: 23 April 2025. Previously, the game was announced for launch in April, but developer Level-5 had not locked in the exact date.

Gematsu‘s screenshot appears legitimate, suggesting Fantasy Life i: The Girl Who Steals Time will indeed launch on multiple platforms, beyond the Nintendo Switch ecosystem. That’s fairly notable, as previous entries in the franchise were Nintendo -exclusive, and it initially appeared Fantasy Life i would be for the Nintendo Switch only.

In August 2024, the game was delayed from its planned launch date, and in September 2024, Level-5 confirmed it would launch in April 2025, with the delay allowing for an expanded scope. At the time, the studio also confirmed it was adding in “new features” to ensure Fantasy Life i was the biggest and most ambitious game in the franchise.

Read: Level-5 Vision 2024: Every major announcement

While it was not explicitly stated, it’s possible the delay also allowed the team to continue working on the previously unannounced PS4 and PS5 ports of the game. Whatever the case, we’re likely to hear much more shortly.

What do we know about Fantasy Life i: The Girl Who Steals Time?

frameborder="0" allow="accelerometer; autoplay; clipboard-write; encrypted-media; gyroscope; picture-in-picture; web-share" referrerpolicy="strict-origin-when-cross-origin" allowfullscreen>

While we wait for official word on Fantasy Life i: The Girl Who Steals Time arriving on new platforms, it’s worth noting we already know much about this game, thanks to early trailers for the Nintendo Switch version of the game.

For those unfamiliar, this franchise lets you explore a wide open fantasy world, with a range of careers to choose from. You can be a miner and work on collecting rare gems. You can be a paladin and fight against monsters. In this upcoming sequel, you can even be a painter or a farmer, as well as a mercenary, magician, an angler, a woodcutter, a cook, an alchemist, a tailor, a carpenter, a blacksmith, and more.

In each career, you’ll follow a dedicated questline, while also uncovering a peculiar plot:

“An uninhabited isle somewhere in the seas of Reveria. On this island lies a mystery that no one has been able to solve. A gaping hole, a dragon made of bone, and a girl’s message that begs you to save the world. This is your story, a thousand years in the making. Journey between two time periods and uncover a new truth.”

We’ll likely learn much more about this tale as Fantasy Life i: The Girl Who Steals Time heads to launch. Stay tuned for more word, and for confirmation of the title’s launch on new platforms.