Level-5 Vision 2024: Every major announcement

Level-5 Vision 2024 had it all: new release dates, new game announcements, in-depth trailers and updates. There was even something for Yo-kai Watch fans, which feels miraculous after years of silence. Between dense looks at Professor Layton and the New World of Steam and new features announced for Fantasy Life i: The Girl Who Steals Time, Level-5 packed in the goodies.

Here’s everything announced during Level-5 Vision 2024.

Fantasy Life i: The Girl Who Steals Time launches in April 2025

frameborder="0" allow="accelerometer; autoplay; clipboard-write; encrypted-media; gyroscope; picture-in-picture; web-share" referrerpolicy="strict-origin-when-cross-origin" allowfullscreen>

After delaying Fantasy Life i: The Girl Who Steals Time indefinitely, Level-5 has confirmed it now plans to launch the game in April 2025. This could still shift, of course, but the company appears confident the game is now heading in the right direction, and that it will be ready for this release window.

During Level-5 Vision 2024, the company also confirmed there has been new features added to the game, to make it more exciting for players. This includes a wide open world to explore, and additional features including quick changes for jobs.

Professor Layton and the New World of Steam got a new trailer

frameborder="0" allow="accelerometer; autoplay; clipboard-write; encrypted-media; gyroscope; picture-in-picture; web-share" referrerpolicy="strict-origin-when-cross-origin" allowfullscreen>

Professor Layton and the New World of Steam got a new trailer in the Level-5 Vision 2024 showcase. This showed off the game’s neat 3D art style, and slices of its exploration-based gameplay and puzzles. It also introduced part of the mystery of the game’s setting, Steam Bison, as it appears to be haunted by a gunslinger ghost. As previously announced, this game is still set to launch in 2025.

Decapolice now launches in 2026

frameborder="0" allow="accelerometer; autoplay; clipboard-write; encrypted-media; gyroscope; picture-in-picture; web-share" referrerpolicy="strict-origin-when-cross-origin" allowfullscreen>

Decapolice also got a new trailer, confirming a major delay to 2026. While this trailer tread familiar ground, it did reveal the game’s theme song (‘City of Live’ by MARIA) and also confirmed it will release on PC as well as PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, and Nintendo Switch. You’ll have to stay patient for this game, which has now been delayed several times.

This was followed by a trailer for Megaton Musashi W: Wired, which is getting a new update introducing the “Megarobo Batroseum” with “epic brawls for up to six players” as well as other battles. In addition to new gameplay modes, this update will also introduce a range of mech pilots from classic anime, including Getter Robo, UFO Robot Grendizer, and Mazinger Z.

Inazuma Eleven: Victory Road has been delayed to 2025

frameborder="0" allow="accelerometer; autoplay; clipboard-write; encrypted-media; gyroscope; picture-in-picture; web-share" referrerpolicy="strict-origin-when-cross-origin" allowfullscreen>

As announced during the Level-5 Vision 2024 showcase, the long-awaited Inazuma Eleven: Victory Road has been delayed yet again. It was previously set to launch in 2024, and will now move to June 2025. According to Level-5, that’s to add in new features and more opportunity for exploration. A new trailer introduced keen players to a range of new, colourful characters, and showed off the game’s vast world.

The first Inazuma Eleven is being remade

frameborder="0" allow="accelerometer; autoplay; clipboard-write; encrypted-media; gyroscope; picture-in-picture; web-share" referrerpolicy="strict-origin-when-cross-origin" allowfullscreen>

In addition to confirming a delay for Victory Road, Level-5 also surprise-revealed that the original Inazuma Eleven will be remade for for PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Nintendo Switch, and PC. It’s set to launch in 2025.

Holy Horror Mansion will continue the spirit of Yo-kai Watch

frameborder="0" allow="accelerometer; autoplay; clipboard-write; encrypted-media; gyroscope; picture-in-picture; web-share" referrerpolicy="strict-origin-when-cross-origin" allowfullscreen>

Level-5 has announced a major series reboot for its ghost-hunting Yo-kai Watch franchise, with a spiritual successor known as Holy Horror Mansion currently in development. This was announced as a new “cross-media” project, likely with video games and animated shows attached, although it does appear the series will begin in the realm of gaming with a “ghost craft RPG.”

Read: Yo-kai Watch spiritual successor Holy Horror Mansion announced

You can catch up with the Level-5 Vision 2024 showcase on YouTube.