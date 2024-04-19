Amazon’s Fallout TV series is officially renewed for Season 2

Amazon Prime Video’s Fallout TV series adaptation is officially returning for a second season, with the renewal announced on Twitter / X. While it was previously hinted by a report on filming tax credits, the next chapter has now been formally announced, so everyone can look forward to further adventures in the Wasteland.

“Wouldn’t want to keep you on the edge of your seat, now, would we?” the official Fallout on Prime Twitter / X account said. “See you back in the Wasteland for SEASON 2.”

Based on the accompanying promo art, we can expect the show’s three main cast members to return: Ella Purnell as Lucy, Walton Goggins as Cooper Howard / The Ghoul, and Aaron Clifton Moten as Maximus. Of course, Dogmeat also returns in the promo art, and he’s still a very good boy.

As for what you can expect in Fallout‘s second season, that goes into spoiler territory – so only read on if you’ve finished the show, or you don’t mind hearing about the first season finale.

At the end of Fallout‘s first season, we saw Ella, The Ghoul, and Maximus fairly aligned against Hank MacLean, Lucy’s father, and the orchestrator of the post-apocalypse. We also saw hints that the show will venture to the city of New Vegas for its next season – a city ruled by gambling and lawlessness. Mr. House, the ruler of New Vegas, appeared in a cameo in the middle of Fallout, so we can assume he will play a part in the events of the second season.

At this stage, nothing more is known about the next chapter of the Fallout TV series. Given the popularity of the show, and its warm reception, we expect to hear much more about its future in the months and year to come.

The first season of Fallout is currently streaming on Amazon Prime Video.