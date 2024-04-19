News

 > News > Culture

Amazon’s Fallout TV series is officially renewed for Season 2

Fallout will continue at Amazon Prime Video.
19 Apr 2024
Leah J. Williams
fallout tv series amazon season 2

Culture

Image: Amazon Prime Video

Share Icon

Amazon Prime Video’s Fallout TV series adaptation is officially returning for a second season, with the renewal announced on Twitter / X. While it was previously hinted by a report on filming tax credits, the next chapter has now been formally announced, so everyone can look forward to further adventures in the Wasteland.

“Wouldn’t want to keep you on the edge of your seat, now, would we?” the official Fallout on Prime Twitter / X account said. “See you back in the Wasteland for SEASON 2.”

Based on the accompanying promo art, we can expect the show’s three main cast members to return: Ella Purnell as Lucy, Walton Goggins as Cooper Howard / The Ghoul, and Aaron Clifton Moten as Maximus. Of course, Dogmeat also returns in the promo art, and he’s still a very good boy.

Read: Fallout TV series sparks renewed interest in video game franchise

As for what you can expect in Fallout‘s second season, that goes into spoiler territory – so only read on if you’ve finished the show, or you don’t mind hearing about the first season finale.

At the end of Fallout‘s first season, we saw Ella, The Ghoul, and Maximus fairly aligned against Hank MacLean, Lucy’s father, and the orchestrator of the post-apocalypse. We also saw hints that the show will venture to the city of New Vegas for its next season – a city ruled by gambling and lawlessness. Mr. House, the ruler of New Vegas, appeared in a cameo in the middle of Fallout, so we can assume he will play a part in the events of the second season.

At this stage, nothing more is known about the next chapter of the Fallout TV series. Given the popularity of the show, and its warm reception, we expect to hear much more about its future in the months and year to come.

The first season of Fallout is currently streaming on Amazon Prime Video.

Leah J. Williams

Leah J. Williams is a gaming and entertainment journalist who's spent years writing about the games industry, her love for The Sims 2 on Nintendo DS and every piece of weird history she knows. You can find her tweeting @legenette most days.

Related News

PC PlayStation Xbox Culture Nintendo Game Development Business Mobile Hardware Board Games
More
the wolf among us new screenshots
?>
News

New look at The Wolf Among Us 2 confirms game is still in development

New screenshots from The Wolf Among Us 2 have been shared by Game Awards host, Geoff Keighley.

Leah J. Williams
Cities Skylines 2
?>
News

Cities: Skylines 2 developer refunds new DLC, apologises for quality

The "Beach Properties" DLC for Cities: Skylines 2 will be refunded for players who purchased it standalone.

Leah J. Williams
divinity original sin 2
?>
News

Larian Studios is working on two new games that aren't Baldur's Gate 4

Larian Studios has provided a major update on its future projects.

Leah J. Williams
witcher netflix season 5
?>
News

The Witcher: Season 5 will conclude the Netflix series

The Witcher's fifth season will officially be its last.

Leah J. Williams
Kingdom Come: Deliverance II
?>
News

Kingdom Come: Deliverance II has officially been announced

Kingdom Come: Deliverance II is set to be a direct sequel to the 2018 RPG hit.

Steph Panecasio
User Icon
Forgot password?
User Icon
Back to Login