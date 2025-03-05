Fallout 76 introduces playable Ghouls this March

Fallout 76 players will soon be able to choose to transform into an irradiated Ghoul, with the official “Way of the Ghoul” update launching on 18 March 2025. This feature was announced way back in June 2024, so patient players have had plenty of time to mull over the game’s big choice: to Ghoul, or not to Ghoul?

As previously announced, this choice will be tied to a particular quest. Once you reach Level 50 in the game, you’ll receive the Leap of Faith questline that ends with your Vault Dweller becoming a Ghoul.

Should you decide to become a Ghoul, you will have a natural resistance to radiation in the wasteland, and it’ll give you certain benefits as you travel. You will also gain certain perks as a ghoul, including additional strength and immunity to stagger attacks. There’s a total 28 new perks and two new legendary perks tied to being a Ghoul.

Notably, you will be able to switch back to being human if you choose, although Bethesda has previously noted this choice can only be made once, at no cost. Choose wisely, or you may be stuck in a lesser form.

Regardless of whether you become a Ghoul or not, there will be a range of neat Ghoul-themed activities taking place in Fallout 76 throughout the next month. As announced, the game’s next major season is subtitled “Glow of the Ghoul” and this is “for the mutated, the irradiated, the glowing, and the feral of the wasteland.”

In addition to introducing the option to become a Ghoul, this season will also add new ghoulish items to collect, including a “Goo-Tub” – which is exactly what it sounds, a tub of irradiated goo – a zombie movie poster, goo splatter, a nuclear waste tank with a skeleton inside, wall crystals, a mini nuke stein, and more.

Expect Fallout 76 to be lit up with a bright green glow in future.

Fallout 76 – Season 20: Glow of the Ghoul

As part of its latest announcement, Bethesda Game Studios has also confirmed the upcoming roadmap for Fallout 76. In March, this entails a bunch of Ghoul-themed activities and buffs, as well as a Ghoul Photo Mode Contest.

In April, the Mothman Equinox is back. This features a special Mothman-themed event, double XP and mutation celebrations, a sale, and the Appalachian Outlaws challenge event. In May, the Big Bloom Event will take place, with a bunch of neat activities for everyone, and the Invaders from Beyond Event.

June 2025 will see the next major game update launching, and the arrival of season 21.

You can learn more about these activities on the Fallout 76 website.