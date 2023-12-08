News

Exodus, a sci-fi RPG starring Matthew McConaughey, announced

Exodus is developed by a team comprised of developers formerly of Bioware, 343 Studios, EA, and Naughty Dog.
8 Dec 2023
Edmond Tran
Exodus game

Image: Archetype Entertainment

In a surprise appearance, Academy Award-winning actor Matthew McConaughey took to the stage at The Game Awards 2023 to announce his involvement in a new third-person sci-fi RPG called Exodus.

McConaughey played into his previous acting roles as he addressed the audience, eventually bringing it back around to address the concept of time dilation, which played a part in his film Interstellar, and also in Exodus.

The press release for Exodus expands on the concept: “As Travelers on interstellar missions, days for you are decades back home. The sacrifices you make to protect your loved ones create unpredictable consequences that change your world – reshaping the future.”

“Returning home, you confront the consequences of your choices. In Exodus, the outcome of those choices manifests at a massive level, compounding over generations.”

Exodus is being developed by Archetype Entertainment, which is made up of developers formerly of BioWare, 343 Studios, EA, and Naughty Dog, among others. It is a division of Wizards of the Coast (Magic: The Gathering).

Exodus will be released on PC, PS5, and Xbox Series X/S. No release date was shared.

Edmond Tran

Edmond is the managing editor of GamesHub. He was previously at GameSpot for 13 years, where he was the Australian Editor and an award-winning video producer. You can follow him @EdmondTran

