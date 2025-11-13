Epic’s Free Game Bonanza: Three Must Grabs Dropping Today on the Store

If you’re anything like me, constantly on the lookout for ways to enhance your gaming options without spending a dime. Epic Games Store’s weekly freebies are essentially Christmas every Thursday.

This time around, starting right now on November 13, they’ve given us a killer trio: ScourgeBringer, Songs of Silence, and Zero Hour. We’re talking an adrenaline rush, some brainy turn based tactics, and gritty squad based shooting. Get them before November 20, or you’ll be kicking yourself when they’re back behind a paywall.

Epic has been killing it with these drops for years, dishing out everything from indie darlings to genre benders that keep your library feeling fresh. This week’s lineup is peak variety, whether you’re dodging bullets in fast paced chaos, scheming your way to victory, or calling in airstrikes like a pro.

Let’s break them down quickly:

ScourgeBringer ($16.99 value): This bad boy’s a roguelite platformer that throws you into a post apocalyptic hellscape of ever shifting dungeons and hordes of nightmare fuel.

Wield your weapons. Defy the Scourge. Unlock your past 🗡️👿 Get ScourgeBringer for FREE until November 20! https://t.co/IgZGNdYfRO



Also available for free on Android worldwide and iOS in select countries. pic.twitter.com/j5NaicAi3r — Epic Games Store (@EpicGames) November 13, 2025

Songs of Silence ($29.99 value): Dive into a gorgeous, hand painted fantasy world where every turn feels like a high stakes chess match. It’s got that classic strategy depth, managing armies, unlocking powers, conquering realms but wrapped in visuals.

Zero Hour ($9.99 value): For the Battlefield vets tired of arcade explosions, this is your grounded military sim. Team up in intense, squad focused FPS action where resource scavenging and smart positioning mean life or death.

The best weapon is a good plan 🧠



Get tactical with this week's FREE GAMES, Songs of Silence and Zero Hour. Available until November 20! https://t.co/mqSSRozzVT pic.twitter.com/oWlIyWtaUF — Epic Games Store (@EpicGames) November 13, 2025

These 3 games total over $56 in free loot, which isnt to too bad for a quick login. Epic’s is rotating these out weekly, so once the clock strikes November 20, they’ll be paid again.