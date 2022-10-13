Every free game on the Epic Games Store in October 2022

The Epic Games Store is once again offering a great lineup of free games in October 2022, with a range of hits available to claim for those with an Epic account. This month’s lineup includes a diverse array of games, from classic adventures to sweeping, exploratory open worlds. There’s a little something for classic gaming fans, and a lot for fans of sci-fi and horror.

Currently on offer is Darkwood and ToeJam & Earl: Back in the Groove!. These games are available until 21 October 2022 at 2:00 am AEDT, at which point they will be replaced by Evoland Legendary Edition and Fallout 3: Game of the Year Edition, which will be available until 28 October 2022.

While picking up these free games should be a no-brainer – you can head onto the Epic Games Store and easily claim them with a button click – let’s break down everything on offer.

Darkwood is a survival horror game that takes place in a free-roaming world filled with danger. By day, you’ll be able to wander around and gather materials as you scavenge to survive, and by night, you’ll need to bunker down in your nearest shelter, praying the terrors of the woods won’t find you.

The game is played from a top-down perspective, and features a grim aesthetic, which hides secrets and scares. It’s not a game for the faint of heart, but it could be the perfect romp for some spooky Halloween nights.

Read: The best point & click games to play in 2022

Image: HumaNature Studios

Next up, ToeJam & Earl: Back in the Groove!. This game is a revival of the classic adventure franchise, and features solid roguelike mechanics that aid a trip through galactic space. It’s a nostalgic experience for those who’ve played the original 1990s games, and evokes that period of gaming with bright neon environments, and plenty of classic exploration-based gameplay.

If neither of those spark your fancy, the rest of October’s Epic Games Store offerings may be more to your taste.

Evoland Legendary Edition is a gorgeous adventure game inspired by classic RPGs – but it houses a rather neat twist. This game changes its graphical style and gameplay as you advance through dungeons, with each stage bringing something new to the table. At first, you’ll be exploring a pixel world, then it will evolve and burst to life in 3D. It’s a nifty mechanic, and one that makes Evoland unique.

Joining this game will be Fallout 3: Game of the Year Edition – one of the best open-world RPGs of its era. This adventure will take you through post-apocalyptic towns as you work to solve quests, fight for survival, and find your place in a hostile land. While the graphics of this adventure have aged, it’s still a fantastic experience worth playing.

Darkwood and ToeJam & Earl: Back in the Groove! are now available to claim for everyone with an Epic Games account. Evoland and Fallout 3 will arrive for free on the platform from 21 October.