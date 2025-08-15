Epic Games Store free games are one of one of the distributor’s biggest hooks, and it looks like next week’s haul is going to be a good one.

Epic has officially revealed that players can grab around $30 worth of PC games for absolutely nothing starting next August 21. This is part of their long-running weekly giveaway program, and it’s a tradition that has kept PC gamers coming back to the store for years.

There’s something satisfying about opening up the Epic Games Store on a Thursday, seeing a shiny new title in the “free” section, and adding it to your library with just a click.

It’s the digital equivalent of finding a wrapped gift on your desk. And while the individual value of these drops can vary wildly, a week with $30 worth of titles on the line raises some eyebrows.

Epic’s free games strategy isn’t just about giving away freebies, it’s about pulling players into its ecosystem. Every time you log in to claim a title, you’re that much more likely to browse the store, spot a sale, or grab DLC for a game you already own. It’s marketing wrapped in generosity, and it’s been working since the program launched in 2018.

What Games Are Free On the Epic Games Store?

Epic is keeping tight-lipped until closer to the date, but the teaser hints at a mix of indie charm and big-name appeal, meaning there’s a good chance this drop could cater to multiple playstyles in one go.

How to Get Free Games On Epic Store

For newcomers, the process is simple; Epic announces the next week’s free games each Thursday.

Once they go live, you have seven days to claim them – no subscription required. As long as you “purchase” them for $0, they’re yours to keep forever.

The only catch is remembering to log in and grab them before the timer runs out. Titles like Vampire Survivors have been free on the Epic Store in the past, so there are often some gems up for grabs.

This giveaway cycle has included everything from small, experimental indies to massive AAA titles. Over the years, we’ve seen games like GTA V, Control, and Civilization VI join the list. That’s part of the appeal — you never quite know what’s coming, which keeps the reveal days exciting.

Why This $30 Drop Is Turning Heads

While we don’t yet know the exact lineup, the fact that Epic is putting a value on this week’s drop signals something worth noting.

When the store estimates a dollar figure in advance, it’s often because the games have known retail pricing, rather than deep-discount sale values. That means we’re likely looking at titles that are still relevant in the market and worth playing right now, not just filler from the backlog.

The psychological hook here is strong. Seeing a “$30 value” tag next to “free” makes it feel like you’re getting a limited-time steal, which pushes even casual gamers to log in and claim the goods.

The Bigger Picture: Epic vs Steam

Epic’s free game strategy is one of its sharpest tools in competing with Steam. Valve’s platform dominates in features and community, but Epic has consistently used free titles to grab mindshare, and library space, on players’ PCs.

Once a game is in your library, Epic has a foothold, and that’s the kind of slow-burn strategy that works in the long term.

Steam’s approach is different, leaning on seasonal sales and deep community integration. Epic’s giveaways cut through that noise by offering instant, tangible value without any spend. Next week’s $30 drop is another reminder of Epic’s commitment to that tactic.

Mark Your Calendar

The next set of free games will go live on August 21. If you’re a PC gamer who loves building a library without spending a dime, this is an easy win. Keep an eye on the store next week for the official reveal – and be ready to click “Get” the second those titles drop.