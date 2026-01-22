After years of being the underdog stuck in early access, Enshrouded 1.0 is finally upon us – at least kinda. Keen Games has confirmed that the long-awaited 1.0 version of the survival action RPG will arrive in Fall 2026, at last bringing the game out of Early Access.

This, for us, is the clearest signal yet that the long build-up is heading toward a serious “this is the game, have fun” moment, but hopefully not ending development altogether, since, you know…games like this kind of live off the longevity of it all. Talking to you, cancelled Blizzard survival game, we no longer talk about…

The announcement came at an opportune time, too, since the second Early Access anniversary has just passed us by, so what better time than this, eh? So this feels like a proper long-term platform plan, rather than just iterating on what’s next. So let’s see what we can expect from Enshrouded 1.0.

The Enshrouded 1.0 Release Timeline Explained

As is often the case, Keen’s 2026 plan for the Enshrouded 1.0 release is split into three main phases, if you want to call it that. Let’s talk first about what’s going to happen before, considering patches and the like.

Patch 13 and Early 2026 Updates Before Enshrouded 1.0

Before the big milestones, Enshrouded is still getting regular improvements, as it did in the years before, if we’re being honest. In this instance, patch 13 is positioned as another quality push. Example, perhaps?

Well, tweaks aimed at stability and play feel rather than flashy headline features are what we gathered so far. You can seriously expect a steady drip of fixes and refinements as the game keeps tightening up ahead of the final stretch.

Spring 2026: the Last Big Early Access Content Update Before Enshrouded 1.0 (Version 0.8)

The Spring update is the final major Early Access drop, and it’s carrying a feature players have been asking for in one form or another, so please – rejoice, and enjoy some adventure Sharing. The goal is simple and powerful – letting players share their creations with the wider community in a more direct, built-in way, I mean…wow. Such a simple thing, but it sounds cool as all hell.

Alongside that, Keen is bundling the expected “get-ready-for-launch” work, you probably already know from other online survival games: you know, the usual balancing, polish passes, and additional bug fixes. If you’ve ever watched a survival game transition to 1.0, you know this is the stage where the team tries to sand down every rough edge players have learned to live with. Or, well…try to at least. Let’s hope it goes well.

The Game is Huge Already, so Enshrouded 1.0 is Just the Next Logical Step

So let’s wrap this up a little. What can we expect from the next big release from Enshrouded? Keen has shared that more than five million players have jumped onto the Enshrouded hype train during early access, so the foundation must be great and will definitely carry into a full release.

At the end of the day, it kind of explains why the studio isn’t talking about Enshrouded 1.0 as the end of the road, but rather the next big step of many more, not an endpoint, if you will. For us, the real winner is the momentum the game has generated and will continue to generate, especially after the (hopefully) strong Spring update will keep the community happy and active.

A Fall 1.0 launch of Enshrouded will definitely widen the player base, since now the game will also release on the current-gen consoles, most likely in a much more polished state-of-play. So, long story short, if you’ve been waiting for this gem of a survival RPG, maybe Fall will be the time of the year you will try it out – and will most likely receive the best version of Enshrouded as of now.