ZeniMax Online Studios and Bethesda have decommissioned one of the server blades originally used to run The Elder Scrolls Online – and rather than it being destroyed or reused, it’s being turned into a unique and rather cool collectible for keen fans.

As announced via the Bethesda Gear Store, you can now preorder the limited edition “Elder Scrolls Online 10-Year Anniversary Keepsake,” which is a wall-mounted plaque featuring a engraved golden slab celebrating 10 years of TESO, and a numbered slice of the server blade’s RAM. There will be 2,000 of these plaques sold worldwide, with a certificate of authenticity signed by Matt Firor, Studio Director, ZeniMax Online Studios.

The plaque is a lovely collectible by design, but it’ll be particularly meaningful for those who’ve played the MMORPG since its humble beginnings. Over the last ten years, The Elder Scrolls Online has changed dramatically – which also accounts for the decommissioning of this server blade. For players who’ve stuck with it throughout this ride, it’s been a consistent source of joy.

By all accounts, The Elder Scrolls Online remains a success, with a passionate crew of players still popping in regularly for sessions, either solo, or with friends. There’s fresh content planned well into 2025. But it’s worth noting the cadence and scale of DLC is slowing somewhat, with regular, major expansion packs ceasing in 2024.

With such a rich lore and years worth of stories – and that it’s pretty much fully playable in solo mode – we don’t anticipate major changes to The Elder Scrolls Online in the near future. But regardless, this plaque is a very neat memento, and representative of the TESO that was.

MMORPGs don’t last forever, with very rare exceptions to this rule. As a physical piece of the game, this plaque serves as a very cool artefact from the future history of gaming. As an added note, it’s also a great way to recycle the server, in a way that will be meaningful for the game’s many players.

Those keen to grab one of these server slices for themselves can now head to the Bethesda Gear Store to preorder. Currently, shipping is planned for July 2025 – although this may change, given the current global trade crisis. It’s best to keep an eye out for news and updates in the coming months.