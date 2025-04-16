News

 > News > Culture

You can now own a physical slice of the Elder Scrolls Online server

Preserve history in a cool plaque for your wall.
16 Apr 2025 11:52
Leah J. Williams
elder scrolls online physical server blade

Culture

Image: Bethesda

Share Icon

ZeniMax Online Studios and Bethesda have decommissioned one of the server blades originally used to run The Elder Scrolls Online – and rather than it being destroyed or reused, it’s being turned into a unique and rather cool collectible for keen fans.

As announced via the Bethesda Gear Store, you can now preorder the limited edition “Elder Scrolls Online 10-Year Anniversary Keepsake,” which is a wall-mounted plaque featuring a engraved golden slab celebrating 10 years of TESO, and a numbered slice of the server blade’s RAM. There will be 2,000 of these plaques sold worldwide, with a certificate of authenticity signed by Matt Firor, Studio Director, ZeniMax Online Studios.

The plaque is a lovely collectible by design, but it’ll be particularly meaningful for those who’ve played the MMORPG since its humble beginnings. Over the last ten years, The Elder Scrolls Online has changed dramatically – which also accounts for the decommissioning of this server blade. For players who’ve stuck with it throughout this ride, it’s been a consistent source of joy.

elder scrolls online plaque
elder scrolls online plaque

By all accounts, The Elder Scrolls Online remains a success, with a passionate crew of players still popping in regularly for sessions, either solo, or with friends. There’s fresh content planned well into 2025. But it’s worth noting the cadence and scale of DLC is slowing somewhat, with regular, major expansion packs ceasing in 2024.

Read: The Elder Scrolls Online Direct – Everything revealed

With such a rich lore and years worth of stories – and that it’s pretty much fully playable in solo mode – we don’t anticipate major changes to The Elder Scrolls Online in the near future. But regardless, this plaque is a very neat memento, and representative of the TESO that was.

MMORPGs don’t last forever, with very rare exceptions to this rule. As a physical piece of the game, this plaque serves as a very cool artefact from the future history of gaming. As an added note, it’s also a great way to recycle the server, in a way that will be meaningful for the game’s many players.

Those keen to grab one of these server slices for themselves can now head to the Bethesda Gear Store to preorder. Currently, shipping is planned for July 2025 – although this may change, given the current global trade crisis. It’s best to keep an eye out for news and updates in the coming months.

Leah J. Williams

Leah J. Williams is a gaming and entertainment journalist who's spent years writing about the games industry, her love for The Sims 2 on Nintendo DS and every piece of weird history she knows. You can find her tweeting @legenette most days.

Related News

ludonarracon 2025
?>
News

LudoNarraCon 2025 to feature discounts, demos, and Sam Lake

Prepare for discounts, demos, and developer interviews galore.

Leah J. Williams
ubisoft chroma
?>
News

Ubisoft launches Chroma, a dev tool for simulating colourblindness

Anyone can download and use Chroma in their work.

Leah J. Williams
clair obscur game xbox game pass
?>
News

Xbox Game Pass: New arrivals and departures in April 2025

Here's all the latest games arriving to and departing from Xbox Game Pass.

Leah J. Williams
dragon age the veilguard ps plus
?>
News

Gayming Awards 2025 nominees revealed

Each year, the Gayming Awards celebrate media with positive, meaningful LGBTQ+ representation.

Leah J. Williams
elder scrolls oblivion remastered
?>
News

The Elder Scrolls IV: Oblivion is seemingly getting a remaster soon

New screenshots and cover artwork have been found on the developer's website.

Leah J. Williams
User Icon
Forgot password?
User Icon
Back to Login