The Elder Scrolls Online is getting an official bubble tea set

Bethesda ANZ has unveiled yet another wild collaboration: a set of unique Elder Scrolls Online bubble teas created with the Taiwanese tea chain, Sharetea Australia. From 17-29 August, anyone can visit a Sharetea store or use the delivery platform Menulog to order one of five special bubble tea flavours, each of which is fashioned in an attempt to represent an aspect of culture, or a location, in the game’s world of Tamriel.

These are the flavours you’ll be able to pick from:

Cold Khajit Plum Root Tea: taro milk tea and red beans

taro milk tea and red beans Tigra Lava with Midnight Pearls: brown sugar syrup, tapioca pearls, ice, milk and assam black tea

brown sugar syrup, tapioca pearls, ice, milk and assam black tea Assam Mountain Flower Tea with Bursting Passion: peach assam black tea and passionfruit popping pearls

peach assam black tea and passionfruit popping pearls Forbidden Garden Tea with Snow Pearls: honeydew milk tea and yoghurt popping pearls

honeydew milk tea and yoghurt popping pearls Three Bro’s Mead: assam black milk tea with white pearls, pudding and herbal jelly

Alongside the bubble tea promotion, you’ll also be able to enter a range of competitions during the August celebration of all things Elder Scrolls Online.

Check in with Bethesda ANZ’s social media (Twitter, Facebook or Instagram) during the promotion period – where you could win a year’s supply of bubble tea, copies of The Elder Scrolls Online: High Isle, and ESO subscriptions by commenting on competition posts, and sharing your bubble tea haul.

Read: The Elder Scrolls Online asks nothing of you, and that’s perfect

Image: Bethesda

‘We at Sharetea Australia have an undying thirst for adventure and are always looking for new and innovative ways to make our delectable drinks more accessible to people from the land down under,’ Eva Martin, National Marketing Manager at Sharetea Australia said in a press release.

Those keen to check out the brand new Tamriel-themed flavours should check out Menulog between 17-29 August 2022, when the new bubble tea flavours will be available to order from around 50 Sharetea Australia stores in the ACT, NSW, VIC and QLD. The flavourful celebration coincides with a two-week-long free play period for The Elder Scrolls Online.