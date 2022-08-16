News

 > Culture

The Elder Scrolls Online is getting an official bubble tea set

Sharetea will offer a range of Tamriel-inspired bubble tea flavours via Menulog this August.
17 Aug 2022
Leah J. Williams
sharetea elder scrolls online

Culture

Image: Bethesda

Share Icon

Bethesda ANZ has unveiled yet another wild collaboration: a set of unique Elder Scrolls Online bubble teas created with the Taiwanese tea chain, Sharetea Australia. From 17-29 August, anyone can visit a Sharetea store or use the delivery platform Menulog to order one of five special bubble tea flavours, each of which is fashioned in an attempt to represent an aspect of culture, or a location, in the game’s world of Tamriel.

These are the flavours you’ll be able to pick from:

  • Cold Khajit Plum Root Tea: taro milk tea and red beans
  • Tigra Lava with Midnight Pearls: brown sugar syrup, tapioca pearls, ice, milk and assam black tea
  • Assam Mountain Flower Tea with Bursting Passion: peach assam black tea and passionfruit popping pearls
  • Forbidden Garden Tea with Snow Pearls: honeydew milk tea and yoghurt popping pearls
  • Three Bro’s Mead: assam black milk tea with white pearls, pudding and herbal jelly

Alongside the bubble tea promotion, you’ll also be able to enter a range of competitions during the August celebration of all things Elder Scrolls Online.

Check in with Bethesda ANZ’s social media (TwitterFacebook or Instagram) during the promotion period – where you could win a year’s supply of bubble tea, copies of The Elder Scrolls Online: High Isle, and ESO subscriptions by commenting on competition posts, and sharing your bubble tea haul.

Read: The Elder Scrolls Online asks nothing of you, and that’s perfect

bethesda anz bubble tea collab
Image: Bethesda

‘We at Sharetea Australia have an undying thirst for adventure and are always looking for new and innovative ways to make our delectable drinks more accessible to people from the land down under,’ Eva Martin, National Marketing Manager at Sharetea Australia said in a press release.

Those keen to check out the brand new Tamriel-themed flavours should check out Menulog between 17-29 August 2022, when the new bubble tea flavours will be available to order from around 50 Sharetea Australia stores in the ACT, NSW, VIC and QLD. The flavourful celebration coincides with a two-week-long free play period for The Elder Scrolls Online.

Leah J. Williams

Leah J. Williams is a gaming and entertainment journalist who's spent years writing about the games industry, her love for The Sims 2 on Nintendo DS and every piece of weird history she knows. You can find her tweeting @legenette most days.

Related News

Board Games Culture Features Game Development News PC Xbox
More
order esports
?>
News

Australian esports team ORDER enters voluntary administration

ORDER has entered voluntary administration, with all staff being stood down.

Leah J. Williams
cult of the lamb game
?>
News

IGEA confirms 36 Australian developers exhibiting at Gamescom 2022

IGEA has officially confirmed the local Australian game developers that will represent the country at Gamescom 2022.

Leah J. Williams
Opus: Echo of Starsong - Full Bloom Edition Nintendo Switch review
?>
News

Xbox Game Pass games for August 2022 revealed

Xbox Game Pass is losing a massive number of games in August, but they're being replaced by some real gems.

Leah J. Williams
PAX Aus 2022 Indie Showcase Winners
?>
News

Announcing the PAX Aus 2022 Indie Showcase Winners

The PAX Aus 2022 Indie Showcase represents some of the best upcoming Australian games, which you can play at PAX…

Edmond Tran
bloody hell hotel game
?>
News

Bloody Hell Hotel is a management sim starring bloodthirsty vampires

Bloody Hell Hotel looks like a fantastic, gothic romp filled with gory surprises.

Leah J. Williams

Like this content?

Receive newsletters featuring leading industry job, news, opportunities and events

User Icon
Forgot password?
User Icon
Back to Login