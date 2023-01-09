News

 > News > PC

Elden Ring and Pokemon Scarlet combine in wild mod

Talented creator Arestame has developed a hybrid Elden Ring mod that introduces Pokemon to the Lands Between.
9 Jan 2023
Leah J. Williams
elden ring pokemon scarlet

PC

Images: Nintendo / FromSoftware

Share Icon

If you thought Elden Ring was strange enough already, prepare to witness something glorious: Elden Ring reimagined as a full-scale Pokemon Scarlet adaptation, complete with roaming enemy Pokemon, a Koraidon mount in place of a horse, and devastating Meowscarada embowelments.

This is Elden Ring x Pokemon Scarlet, a wild crossover mod developed by talented creator Arestame, and recently shared on Twitter. The mod combines two of the biggest games of 2022 into one shiny package, with the reskinning translating the exploration and aesthetics of Pokemon into the brutal and devastating world of Elden Ring.

In this reimagining, your Tarnished protagonist dons the school outfit of Pokemon Scarlet, and sets off on a quest with the Legendary Pokemon Koraidon by their side. As they travel the Lands Between, they’ll encounter enemy Pokemon like Skeledirge (in place of the base game’s dragons), as well as Quaxly and Lechonk roaming the wild.

Read: Elden Ring players mod Darth Vader into the game

As players explore, they’ll also encounter roaming Pokemon Centers, placed atop walking land masses.

The mod looks like a good bit of fun, but it’s also clear that a fair amount of effort has been put in to make character models look just right for the Lands Between. The cartoonish style of Pokemon Scarlet has been well implemented here, with Koraidon in particular looking appropriately scaly and well-shaded for the darkness of Elden Ring‘s world.

At this stage, the mod is not available for public download – and it may never be, given Nintendo is particularly (and understandably) protective of its brand. It certainly wouldn’t want its mascots being used for mature levels of violence, and creator Arastame is unlikely to enjoy being litigated by Nintendo’s legal team.

Either way, while the video remains up as a light-hearted parody of both Pokemon and Elden Ring, we can enjoy its silliness, and the depth of talent on show here. These games make for an unlikely combination, but it’s surprising how well they work together.

You can check out more of Arestame’s work, which includes a Bill Clinton mod for Elden Ring, on their Twitter.

Leah J. Williams

Leah J. Williams is a gaming and entertainment journalist who's spent years writing about the games industry, her love for The Sims 2 on Nintendo DS and every piece of weird history she knows. You can find her tweeting @legenette most days.

Related News

Culture Game Development News PC PlayStation Xbox
More
wizards of the coast dungeons and dragons cancelled video games
?>
News

Five Dungeons and Dragons video games have reportedly been cancelled

Wizards of the Coast is currently in the midst of major changes – many of which we're only now learning…

Leah J. Williams
cyberpunk 2077 cd projekt red lawsuit
?>
News

CD Projekt Red settles Cyberpunk 2077 lawsuit for US $1.9 million

CD Projekt Red has settled an investor lawsuit against the studio for launching Cyberpunk 2077 in a rocky state.

Leah J. Williams
PlayStation January Sale Best Deals
?>
News

The best deals from the PlayStation Store January Sale 2023

The latest PlayStation Store sale has kicked off, with plenty of deals for the new year period.

Leah J. Williams
project leonardo ps5 accessibility controller
?>
News

Sony reveals 'Leonardo' PS5 controller kit for better accessibility

Sony unveiled 'Project Leonardo' at CES 2023, a PlayStation 5 controller designed for accessibility.

Leah J. Williams
last of us multiplayer spin-off
?>
News

The Last of Us multiplayer spin-off to be revealed in 2023

The long-gestating Last of Us multiplayer spin-off is set for a grand reveal 'later this year'.

Leah J. Williams
User Icon
Forgot password?
User Icon
Back to Login