A modder has ported the entire landmass of Morrowind into an Elden Ring mod. Bethesda’s 2002 open-world epic now resides inside FromSoftware’s Elden Ring.



Forums, social media channels, and the gaming community are in understandable awe. Just when Elden Ring’s newly-introduced hard mode was keeping players occupied, there is now the possibility for Seyda Neen and Balmore within Elden Ring’s engine, along with fungal towers and rather familiar ashlands.

For some reason, among all the remakes and remasters recently, this is exactly the trip down memory lane we didn’t know we wanted. There’s one big question looming over the whole project, however; how long will it take, before Bethesda catches wind of the modding endeavor and tries to shut it all down?

Morrowind Meets Elden Ring Mod

Environments, architecture and the aforementioned mushrooms dot the landscape and look fresher than ever before – projects like Skywind would be proud, to say the least.



The footage shows the player walk through Balmora’s streets, venture out into the ashlands and crawl through the bitter coast swamps, all the while essentially playing Elden Ring, what with its intricate combat system. The result speaks for itself, because Elden Ring’s lighting and animations are way ahead of what The Elder Scrolls III: Morrowind could’ve possibly offered back in 2002.

The Community Reacts – And It’s as Glorious As You’d Imagine

Of course the community is in awe as to what has been achieved already, but there is some laughter to be had as well.

Obviously some players can’t wait to dive into Balmore (and slaughter the population, no doubt) armed with a ginormous Elden Ring greatsword, while others are probably shaking their heads in disbelief. Disbelief not in what was shown, but in the fact the modder hasn’t been sued to Oblivion yet. Pardon the pun.

The Legal Cliffhanger

Bethesda doesn’t usually take kindly to its IP being used in ways it didn’t sanction, and Morrowind is still a valuable part of The Elder Scrolls brand.

The fact that this mod has been shared so openly, complete with footage, means it probably won’t stay available forever. Legal takedowns are more or less inevitable, and the internet is already joking about Bethesda’s lawyers “speedrunning” to shut it down.

For as long as it lasts, it’s a fascinating experiment. And honestly, if Bethesda were smart, they’d take notes. Fans have been clamoring for a proper Morrowind remake for years. This project just proves there’s still a massive appetite for one.