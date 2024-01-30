Eidos-Montreal hit by major layoffs, new Deus Ex game reportedly cancelled

Eidos-Montreal has been impacted by significant layoffs, with the company confirming 97 people from multiple departments have now lost their jobs. According to reports, this loss has had major knock-on impacts, reportedly inspiring the cancellation of a new Deus Ex game set to enter production later in 2024.

Per Bloomberg, the game had been in development for two years before the decision was made to cancel it, and cut staff. It’s believed the studio will now focus on an original franchise game, likely with a smaller scope.

In a statement on Twitter / X, Eidos-Montreal did not mention this allegedly cancelled project, however, it did confirm major losses at the studio.

“For the last 17 years, our teams at Eidos have worked on some of the most beloved brands in the industry, combining deep storytelling and innovation into unique games. We have created memorable multi awarded experiences that we are proud of and we know our teams members have put their heart and soul in all of them,” the studio said.

“The global economic context, the challenges of our industry and the comprehensive restructuring announced by Embracer have finally impacted our studio. The difficult decision has been made to let go 97 people from development teams, administration, and support services.”

Eidos-Montreal has pledged to support those transitioning out of the company, and to continue to create games “that players will be able to enjoy in the nearby future.”

“Even with this restructuring change, we continue to fight on to deliver those awesome experiences for us to share together,” the studio said. “Thank you for your continuing support and well wishes.”

As confirmed by IGN, the decision to cut staff at Eidos-Montreal is part of Embracer Group’s sweeping cost-cutting measures, which were announced in 2023 following the collapse of a major USD $2 billion deal. The company has plans to continue making cuts until the end of March 2024.