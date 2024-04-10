EA’s Motive Studio will now work on Battlefield, as well as Iron Man

Motive Studio, the EA development team most known for Dead Space and Star Wars: Squadrons, will transition to work on the Battlefield franchise, alongside DICE, Criterion, and Ripple Effect. The decision was reportedly made after an “important period of evolution” at the studio.

Per details shared by Patrick Klaus, general manager of Motive, the directors of the well-received Dead Space remake, Philippe Ducharme and Roman Campos-Oriola, will build a new team within Motive to help create “what’s next for Battlefield – a universe across both multiplayer and single-player experiences.”

“Their proven expertise in storytelling, immersive battles and developing on the Frostbite engine uniquely positions them to help advance the vision for Battlefield, led by Vince Zampella (EVP, Group GM of Respawn and Battlefield) and Byron Beede (SVP, GM Battlefield),” Klaus said.

Read: EA closes Ridgeline Games, cancels Respawn’s Star Wars FPS

Notably, Motive Studio is already working on a major, announced project: an adaptation of Marvel’s Iron Man. Per new details, this project is still going ahead, with “excellent progress” reportedly made this year already.

“Development continues to move forward on our Iron Man project, led by Olivier Proulx (Executive Producer) and Ian Frazier (Creative Director),” Klaus said. “The team made excellent progress this year, hitting a major internal milestone and laying a robust foundation for the journey ahead. Iron Man is an important priority for Motive, and I’m very proud of the work we’ve accomplished so far.”

So far, not much is known about Motive Studio’s Iron Man project. It was announced to great enthusiasm in late 2022, with an early teaser indicating it will feature an original narrative that “taps into the rich history of Iron Man, channeling the complexity, charisma, and creative genius of Tony Stark, and enabling players to feel what it’s like to truly play as Iron Man.”

Since this initial announcement, we’ve seen no updates from Motive Studio’s Iron Man project. While it continues in development, and has reportedly hit new milestones recently, the news of the Motive Studio team being partially split to work on Battlefield is very intriguing. For now, we await more news from Motive Studio, as it transitions to new work.