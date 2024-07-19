Gather your Sims-loving friends – Electronic Arts has announced two exciting new events, hosted by Fortress Sydney and Melbourne on the 3rd and 10th of August respectively, to celebrate the upcoming expansion pack, The Sims: Lovestruck.

Whether you’re loved up or on the lookout for love, these events are set to bring fans of the franchise together for themed cocktails and food, iconic photo opportunities, a Sims-inspired dancefloor and free-play stations where you can have a crack at the new expansion.

There’s also going to be a DJ on the decks, spinning Simlish classics. Our wishlist is that this will include Katy Perry’s iconic Las Frooby Noop, as well as Australian classics such as the Simlish versions of The Veronicas’ When It All Falls Apart, and Gabriella Cilmi’s Sweet About Me.

These events are set to be The Sims: Lovestruck extravaganzas, with tickets on sale for only $12 AUD – and yes, you’ll get your own Plumbob headband to show off how great of a time you’re having (between us, it’ll make for a super easy last-minute Halloween costume come October), plus a complimentary arrival drink.

Can’t wait until then? The Sims: Lovestruck is set to release on July 25th, so you can dive in to a world of romance and affection soon enough. Plus, there will be The Sims-inspired trivia nights at both Fortress Melbourne and Sydney at the end of the month, so you can show off all the miscellaneous Sims knowledge you’ve locked in your head. For tickets and further event information, check out the Fortress website here.

Image: EA / Fortress

What can we expect in The Sims: Lovestruck?

The Sims: Lovestruck is the sixteenth expansion pack for The Sims 4, and it looks set to bring back one of the most iconic features of the earlier Sims iterations: turn ons and turn offs. But that’s not the only change to the romance system – with the advent of romantic boundaries, new date locales and more, romance is about to get a big overhaul.

As Leah Williams noted in our article outlining every new feature in the expansion, “There’s also new Traits – Romantically Reserved (Sims will tread more carefully when pursuing love) and Lovebug (Sims are passionate about love, and get caught in the whirlwind of romance).” And even if your Sims aren’t lucky in love themselves, they can now take on the Romance Consultant career to help others find love – as the old adage says, “if you can’t do… teach”.