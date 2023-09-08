E3 2024 in danger as ESA parts ways with ReedPop

The Entertainment Software Association (ESA) has announced it will no longer work with PAX organiser ReedPop on its flagship E3 event – putting plans for E3 2024 in doubt. While the event has not been outright cancelled, the ESA has confirmed the Los Angeles Convention Center will not host any show in 2024, and that the organisation is now working on more robust plans for 2025.

Per reporting from GamesIndustry.biz, the ESA is now planning a ‘complete reinvention’ for E3 which has, in recent years, struggled to keep up with demands for more digital, fan-focused events over traditional in-person showcases.

Notably, organiser ReedPop was brought on board for E3 2023, with a multi-year deal planned to leverage the popularity of the company’s PAX events. Despite the success of PAX, ReedPop was seemingly unable to pull E3 plans together, with E3 2023 eventually canned due to a variety of factors – economic circumstances, changed consumer behaviours post-pandemic, and the rise of digital marketing.

Read: E3 2023, formerly the industry’s biggest event, has been cancelled

While there were optimistic plans for a stronger return in 2024, it seems that focus has now shifted.

“We appreciate ReedPop’s partnership over the past 14 months and support their ongoing efforts to bring industry and fans together through their various events,” Stanley Pierre-Louis, ESA president and CEO said of the “mutual decision” to part ways with ReedPop.

“While the reach of E3 remains unmatched in our industry, we are continuing to explore how we can evolve it to best serve the video game industry and are evaluating every aspect of the event, from format to location. We are committed to our role as a convenor for the industry and look forward to sharing news about E3 in the coming months.”

ReedPop similarly shared polite sentiment about working with the ESA. “We have enjoyed our time working with the ESA and appreciate their commitment to the games industry as a whole,” Kyle Marsden-Kish, ReedPop’s games events boss said. “While we will not be involved with the future of E3 we look forward to seeing its evolution and where the ESA takes it.”

Going forward, it’s unclear what the return of E3 looks like – whether this takes place in 2024, 2025, or beyond. As digital events like Summer Game Fest attract more global, engaged audiences, and in-person exhibitions flag in popularity, major changes could be on the horizon.