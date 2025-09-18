Polish developer Techland has officially confirmed the release time for Dying Light The Beast, the latest entry in the studio’s parkour-meets-survival horror series.

The launch will be on the previously announced September 18 release date, but players now have a pretty good grasp as to what to expect and are eager to test out the new, evolved gameplay systems.



As much as The Beast felt like a Dying Light 2.5 for most of its development cycle, this new iteration marks the franchise’s freshest attempt at combining the typical open-world exploration, mixed in with narrative choice and their high-intensity survival mechanics.

It continued Poland’s purple patch in recent times, with Warsaw becoming a hub for big titles after Larian moved their studio following the success of Baldur’s Gate 3.

Launch Time for Dying Light The Beast Revealed

Techland confirmed that Dying Light The Beast will roll out simultaneously across multiple time zones to avoid staggered access issues.

Players in the United States can begin at 9 AM PDT, while fans in the UK can unlock from 5 PM BST.

This unified release schedule is a welcome improvement compared to earlier launches in the franchise, which sometimes left regions waiting days to catch up. By dropping everywhere at once, Techland is banking on a surge of global activity that should give its cooperative and online elements a strong boost from day one.

Anticipation For The New Zombie-Slaying Title Is at an All-Time-High

The countdown is on, and platforms like Twitch, YouTube and forums like reddit continue to fuel the hype-train.

As a die-hard Dying Light fan since the first entry, we can’t wait to find out how ambitious this new iteration of Techland’s zombie formula actually is. The home is that the new systems implemented still deliver the same terror when first trying to flee from a Volatile in the pitch-black of the night.

At the same time, the simultaneous global launch means you can dive in with your friends without waiting, possibly making the night in The Beast a little less terrifying to deal with. When the game finally drops, we bet the streets will be yet again filled with players sprinting across rooftops, crafting deadly weapons and discover for themselves how far the Polish developer has pushed its trademark franchise.