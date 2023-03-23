D&D Direct 2023 will feature major game reveals

Wizards of the Coast has announced the return of the annual D&D Direct for 2023, with promises of big video game reveals, tabletop news, entertainment tie-ins, and more in the showcase. It will take place on 28 March 2023, and will be hosted by content creators Gina Darling, and Ify Nwadiwe.

Details of the show are being kept under wraps, but we do know there’ll be a spotlight on upcoming projects – including the Dungeons & Dragons film adaptation, which launches on 30 March 2023 (in Australia). As for the mystery ‘video game reveal’ teased by Wizards of the Coast, we’ll have to wait to see what’s in store.

This could be a reference to Larian Studio’s Baldur’s Gate 3, which is approaching exit from early access, but given this project already has a release date and countless breakdowns, there are few surprises left here. In all likelihood, this D&D Direct could actually house an entirely new game announcement.

Given Wizards of the Coast recently cancelled a number of upcoming games, we’re very curious about this announcement.

With the additional, recent kerfuffle over the now-reneged changes to the Dungeons & Dragons open license, Wizards of the Coast has some ground to make up in renewing fan goodwill – so there’s high hopes for the entire showcase.

How to watch D&D Direct 2023

The latest D&D Direct showcase will air on Tuesday, 28 March 2023 at 9:00 am PT. It will be live on the Wizards of the Coast YouTube and Twitch. Here’s how those time zones work out around the world:

Australia – 3:00 am AEDT | 2:30 am ACDT | 12:00 am AWST (29 March)

– 3:00 am AEDT | 2:30 am ACDT | 12:00 am AWST (29 March) United States – 9:00 am PT | 12:00 pm ET (28 March)

– 9:00 am PT | 12:00 pm ET (28 March) United Kingdom – 4:00 pm GMT | 5:00 pm CET (28 March)