Duck Detective’s sequel now has a playable demo on Steam

Duck Detective: The Ghost of Glamping, sequel to the excellent Duck Detective: The Secret Salami, now has a playable demo on Steam. It’s around 30-40 minutes, which is just enough time to introduce the key players, and the central mystery that will define your brand new investigation.

As with the original Duck Detective, The Ghost of Glamping is all about solving a crime by chatting to suspects, picking up dialogue clues, following threads, and then filling out paperwork – a lot like the Golden Idol series or Return of the Obra Dinn, for those familiar. This franchises’ “de-ducktion” puzzles are all about analysing clues to make logical leaps, with this informing your path to solving mysteries.

The GamesHub team absolutely loved The Secret Salami when it launched in 2024, and it even ended up on our ‘best of the year‘ lists. The Happy Broccoli Games team did a wonderful job with the challenge level and systems of the first game, providing just enough clues to paint a picture of what happened to the titular salami.

“We need more games like Duck Detective: The Secret Salami – tight, light-hearted adventures with a strong sense of personality, infused with good humour, and plenty of charm,” we wrote at the time. “In concept and execution, this game is an absolute delight. The dialogue is sharp and funny, its cast of characters is oddball and endearing, and the plot rolls out with aplomb.”

Read: Duck Detective: The Secret Salami – Review

“While only 2-3 hours in length (depending on how the puzzles stump you), Duck Detective makes the most of its run time, for an impactful, joyous, and occasionally dark adventure filled with quirky little puzzles, and intriguing set pieces.”

Given the early trailer, we expect The Ghost of Glamping will be just as delightful. More to the point, it’s great to see an indie studio like Happy Broccoli Games getting the chance to revisit their brightest ideas, with a sequel so swiftly following in the footsteps of the first Duck Detective.

Those keen to see what’s next in the world of Duck Detective can now head to Steam to check out the demo for The Ghost of Glamping. The game doesn’t have a firm release date just yet, but we do expect to hear more about when it’ll launch in the coming months.

Rest assured GamesHub will be there day one, no matter when it launches.