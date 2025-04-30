Duck Detective: The Ghost of Glamping launches in May 2025

In great news for folks who love ducks and detectives, Happy Broccoli Games has announced Duck Detective: The Ghost of Glamping, sequel to 2024 indie hit The Secret Salami, will officially launch for PC and consoles (Xbox, PlayStation, Switch) on 22 May 2025.

This sequel will follow the titular, adorable Duck Detective as he tackles a brand new, seemingly supernatural case. Here’s the official description, per Happy Broccoli: “When spookiness strikes a luxury campsite, the one and only Duck Detective is summoned to quack the case. Inspect evidence, make de-duck-tions, and solve a no-murder mystery in this new standalone instalment of the beloved mystery puzzle series!”

Players will interview suspects in the case, collect and analyse evidence, and puzzle their way to solving each strand of the mystery. For those who’ve played games like The Case of Golden Idol or Return of the Obra Dinn, gameplay here is fairly similar – it’s all about collecting word and item clues, and then placing them in the right order, to form a picture.

As you investigate and de-duckt, you’ll be wandering a lovely storybook world, meeting a range of anthropomorphic creatures, all with their own hidden secrets. This go around, you’ll also be accompanied by a new crime-solving partner, and you must work with them to figure out your next steps.

Duck Detective: The Ghost of Glamping – Release Date Trailer

Given how wonderful The Secret Salami turned out to be, we expect big things from The Ghost of Glamping. In our review, we called the original game a “tight, charming detective adventure with wonderful humour.”

“We need more games like Duck Detective: The Secret Salami – tight, light-hearted adventures with a strong sense of personality, infused with good humour, and plenty of charm,” we wrote. “In concept and execution, this game is an absolute delight. The dialogue is sharp and funny, its cast of characters is oddball and endearing, and the plot rolls out with aplomb.”

Based on early details, The Ghost of Glamping is shaping up to be just as compelling. Stay tuned for more on this sequel, as its 22 May release date approaches.