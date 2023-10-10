News

 > News > Business

New Zealand’s Horror Fishing Game ‘Dredge’ sells over 1 million copies

Dredge has officially blasted beyond its initial sales expectations.
10 Oct 2023
Edmond Tran
Dredge

Business

Image: Black Salt Games

Share Icon

Dredge, the cosmic horror fishing game from New Zealand, has sold over 1 million units since its initial launch in March 2023. The figure comes from Black Salt Games, who shared the information with Game Developer during an interview at PAX Aus 2023.

Producer Nadia Thorne told Game Developer, “We hoped to maybe sell 100,000 copies in our first year…. that would have been amazing. That was a top estimate when we were setting our expectations. We smashed through those targets.”

Thorne said that Dredge hit the studio’s 100,000 sales target within 24 hours.

It’s a fantastic result for such a strong game, which the GamesHub review described as “a masterclass in atmosphere, worldbuilding, tactile mechanics, and game flow.”

The core team of Black Salt Games is made up of only four people – producer Nadia Throne, programmer Joel Mason, and artists Alex Ritchie and Michael Bastiaens. Dredge is published by the UK-based Team17, which has become notable for signing and pushing several big-ticket titles from Australia and New Zealand (Moving Out 2, Hell Let Loose, and Conscript, among others).

Black Salt Games is set to release its first paid expansion pack for Dredge, The Pale Reach, in November 2023. The studio had initially announced its first DLC as The Iron Rig, but this was delayed into 2024, due to marketing reasons.

Dredge: The Pale Reach releases on 16 November 2023 for PCPS5PS4Xbox Series X/SXbox One, and Nintendo Switch.

10/09/2023 10:34 pm GMT
Edmond Tran

Edmond is the managing editor of GamesHub. He was previously at GameSpot for 13 years, where he was the Australian Editor and an award-winning video producer. You can follow him @EdmondTran

Related News

Business Culture Game Development Hardware News
More
orchestra victoria indie symphony
?>
News

Australian video game music is an exciting area of cultural activity – and you should pay attention

A new report details how Australian game music is garnering global critical and commercial success, but remains unappreciated as a…

The Conversation
espresso pro 17 display
?>
News

Espresso Displays reveals 4K 17-inch portable display

Espresso Displays has unveiled its latest touchscreen display, alongside new touch software and accessories.

Leah J. Williams
league of legends riot games wargaming sydney
?>
News

Tencent and Apple lead carbon emissions change in the games industry

A new AfterClimate report has revealed how the games industry is addressing greenhouse gas emissions and environmental sustainability.

Leah J. Williams
lord of the rings gollum
?>
News

Daedalic Entertainment faces allegations of toxic work culture

A new report alleges Daedalic Entertainment fostered a toxic work culture that impacted development on The Lord of the Rings:…

Leah J. Williams
unity john riccitiello ceo departure
?>
News

John Riccitiello steps down as Unity CEO after weeks of controversy

John Riccitiello will depart Unity following backlash over planned changes to the company's pricing structure.

Leah J. Williams
User Icon
Forgot password?
User Icon
Back to Login