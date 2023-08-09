News

 > News > PC

Team17 to publish Australian-made WW1 horror game, Conscript

Conscript is a solo-developed game in the works at Catchweight Studio.
9 Aug 2023
Leah J. Williams
conscript game team17 catchweight studio

PC

Image: Catchweight Studio

Share Icon

Team17 and Catchweight Studio have announced a publishing partnership for the upcoming World War 1-themed horror survival game Conscript, which is set to arrive for PC in 2024.

Conscript is a solo-developed project by Melbourne game developer Jordan Mochi, and it’s been in the works for the last six years. It follows a lone French soldier charting the dank trenches of Verdun on the hunt for his missing brother, and encountering all manner of terror along the way. Team17 is now on board to aid with publishing and support duties as the game heads to release.

Here’s the game’s official description, courtesy of Catchweight Studio:

‘Set in 1916 during the Great War, Conscript blends the punishing mechanics of classic horror titles
into a cohesive, tense, and original survival horror experience. In Conscript, players explore the
trenches of Verdun as a lone French soldier searching for his missing-in-action brother to ensure a
home goes unbroken.’

‘Plan. Explore. Survive. Players will dive into the madness of war, engage in brutal combat against
enemy soldiers, manage limited supplies, and solve complex environmental puzzles.’

Read: Freeplay: Parallels 2022 – Everything we learned

An early demo for the game is now available on Steam for those keen to learn more about how the game integrates bleak horror into its historical set pieces. It also demonstrates the uniqueness of the game’s premise – in that most war games focus on power fantasy, rather than the sheer dread of war.

For developer Jordan Mochi, that was core to his interest in developing Conscript – a love of real life history, and how aspects of survival horror intertwine with modern war depictions.

Conscript emerged from my own love of history and my love of survival horror,’ Mochi said in a press release. ‘I’ve long dreamed of making games and of creating stories for people to play. Over the last six years, I’ve been happy to see a community of players grow around Conscript, and I’m looking forward to working with Team17 to launch the game for the community and players around the world in 2024.’

Catchweight Studio will next showcase Conscript at Gamescom 2023, as part of the newly-announced Australian Pavilion. You can keep an eye on the game’s development on the Conscript website.

Leah J. Williams

Leah J. Williams is a gaming and entertainment journalist who's spent years writing about the games industry, her love for The Sims 2 on Nintendo DS and every piece of weird history she knows. You can find her tweeting @legenette most days.

Related News

Culture Hardware News Nintendo PC PlayStation Xbox
More
pokemon presents august 2023 news announcements
?>
News

Pokémon Presents August 2023: All the News and Announcements

Here's everything revealed during the latest Pokemon Presents.

Leah J. Williams
Melbourne International Games Week MIGW 2023
?>
News

MIGW 2023: Every major event confirmed

Melbourne International Games Week 2023 sees several mainstay events returning.

Edmond Tran
jujutsu kaisen fortnite
?>
News

Fortnite launches Jujutsu Kaisen crossover event

The demons of Jujutsu Kaisen have infiltrated Fortnite's Battle Royale Island.

Leah J. Williams
baldurs gate 3 patch notes august 2023
?>
News

Baldur's Gate 3 patch fixes underwear and genital glitches

The latest Baldur's Gate 3 patch includes correction for a major wardrobe malfunction.

Leah J. Williams
steam deck 2023 third party sellers
?>
News

Valve is now selling cheaper, refurbished Steam Decks

Those in select regions can now obtain a Steam Deck for much lower than retail price.

Leah J. Williams
User Icon
Forgot password?
User Icon
Back to Login