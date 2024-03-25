Capcom is looking into Dragon’s Dogma 2 PC frame rate issues

Dragon’s Dogma 2 developer Capcom has taken to Steam to address a raft of negative criticism around the game’s launch on PC, promising fixes for issues including freezing, crashing, and poor frame rates, while also underlining the nature of the game’s microtransactions.

“We would like to update you on the status of the following items, about which we have received numerous comments from the community,” Capcom said. “To all those looking forward to this game, we sincerely apologise for any inconvenience.”

To begin its address, Capcom reassured players it’s investigating and fixing a range of critical problems for the PC version of the game, including freezing and crashing. Patches released in the coming weeks will begin to address these issues, starting with “highest priority” improvements.

Additionally, Capcom is investigating the possibility of adding a new feature allowing players to restart the game, and their progress.

The frame rate issue reported by hundreds of players is also a major priority for Capcom. As made clear in Steam reviews, even players on high end PCs are having issues maintaining a steady frame rate while playing Dragon’s Dogma 2. Per Capcom, this can be explained by the vast number of NPCs roaming its world.

“A large amount of CPU usage is allocated to each character and calculating the impact of their physical presence in various areas,” Capcom said. “In certain situations where numerous characters appear simultaneously, the CPU usage can be very high and may affect the frame rate.”

Developers are now keenly aware of the issues this attention to detail is causing, and is looking into a way to improve performance in future.

Between these acknowledgements, Capcom also briefly addressed complaints around the game’s microtransactions with confirmation that most paid DLC items can be obtained in-game.

While it appears every criticism will not be thoroughly addressed, the studio’s first major post-release blog update brings hope for the future of Dragon’s Dogma 2 on PC. There are currently a range of issues impacting players, particularly those running the game on last-generation machines, but upcoming patches should begin to address the biggest issues. Stay tuned for more.