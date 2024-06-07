Dragon Age 4 is now subtitled ‘The Veilguard’

Dragon Age: Dreadwolf is no more. Arise, Dragon Age: The Veilguard. In a new blog post, franchise developer BioWare has confirmed Dragon Age 4 has been retitled, to better spotlight its cast of heroes, rather than the game’s main villain.

Previously, Dragon Age 4 was named Dreadwolf as the titular Dread Wolf – Solas, elven mage, former companion, and betrayer – was the main villain of the story, and would have influence over the events of the game. But rather than focus on the gloom surrounding the Dread Wolf, BioWare is keen to spotlight “the heart of this new experience” by shining a light on The Veilguard.

“To capture what this game is all about, we changed the name as the original title didn’t show just how strongly we feel about our new heroes, their stories and how you’ll need to bring them together to save all of Thedas,” Gary McKay, Executive Producer, Dragon Age, and General Manager, BioWare said.

What is The Veilguard?

The Veilguard are the heroes of the Dragon Age 4 – you, and your companions. You’ll form a group to take on the might of the Dread Wolf and other threats within Thedas over the course of this upcoming sequel.

As described by BioWare, there will be “seven unique characters” in The Veilguard each with “deep and compelling storylines where the decisions you make will impact your relationships with them – as well as their lives.” You’ll meet each of your Veilguard companions in turn, then unite them “as you take on a terrifying new threat unleashed on the world.”

What’s next for Dragon Age 4?

Alongside the name change, BioWare has confirmed Dragon Age 4, aka Dragon Age: The Veilguard, will get its first official gameplay trailer via YouTube on 11 June 2024 at 8:00 am PT.

Here’s how those timezones work out:

Australia – 1:00 am AEST | 12:30 am ACST (12 June) | 11:00pm AWST (11 June)

– 1:00 am AEST | 12:30 am ACST (12 June) | 11:00pm AWST (11 June) New Zealand – 3:00 am NZST (12 June)

– 3:00 am NZST (12 June) United States – 8:00 am PT | 11:00 am ET (11 June)

– 8:00 am PT | 11:00 am ET (11 June) United Kingdom – 4:00 pm BST | 5:00 pm CET (11 June)

It’s expected that the new trailer for Dragon Age: The Veilguard will feature over 15 minutes of gameplay from the opening moments of the game. At this stage, it may be too early to expect a release date in addition to this reveal, but we’ll have to stay tuned to see what BioWare has in store.