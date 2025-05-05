Bethesda reveals one-of-a-kind Doom: The Dark Ages motorcycle

To celebrate the upcoming release of Doom: The Dark Ages, Bethesda has commissioned something very grand: a Harley-Davidson Sportster S motorcycle complete with Doom branding, and incredibly sick accessories (a matching leather jacket and helmet).

As detailed, the motorcycle has been designed by the folks at id Software and created with the support of Harley-Davidson. It features a custom-built dash inspired by Serrat, the Doom Slayer’s mechanised dragon, and sports neon and custom LEDs that “project the dragon’s glowing wings onto the ground.” It really is a fantastic-looking motorcycle, and it’s sure to turn heads.

“Creating this Doom: The Dark Ages motorcycle with the support of Harley-Davidson is truly a match made in Hell,” Simon Alty, VP and Managing Director (APAC) at Bethesda Softworks said in a press release.

“The iconic motorcycle brand is renowned for its power and style, much like our legendary DOOM Slayer. What better way to celebrate the launch of the latest DOOM instalment than with an incredibly powerful mecha-dragon motorcycle. We’re thrilled for all the fans to witness this mythical beast brought to life.”

Those keen to gets eyes on this creation will be able to see it at Culture Kings on George Street in Sydney, Australia during a launch event taking place on 16 May 2025 at 7–9pm AEST.

Per Bethesda, the launch will allow attendees to “step into Hell and bask in the majesty of the Harley-Davidson build in person, while enjoying a range of themed activities including photo moments, metal music, art, and more.”

frameborder="0" allow="accelerometer; autoplay; clipboard-write; encrypted-media; gyroscope; picture-in-picture; web-share" referrerpolicy="strict-origin-when-cross-origin" allowfullscreen>

Read: Doom: The Dark Ages preview – I am a flail god

For those thinking who covet this motorcycle more deeply, there’s also good news on that front. Local fans will get a chance to win the customer Sportster S motorcycle, as well as leather jackets, helmets, limited edition tees, and Doom: The Dark Ages Collector’s Editions in future.

How to win the Doom: The Dark Ages Harley Davidson motorcycle

Per Bethesda, you’ll need to to keep an eye on the Bethesda ANZ social media channels (X, Instagram, and Facebook) this week to find out how to enter for a chance to win these goodies.

As noted, the motorcycle is a one-of-a-kind item, so only one person who enters will have a chance to win – and we do suspect entrants will (or at least should) have to have a motorcycle license to nab it. While the motorcycle is a collector’s piece, it absolutely deserves a head-turning place on the road.

Stay tuned for more details on this upcoming competition.