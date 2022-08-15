News

Disney and Marvel are hosting a major games showcase in September

The first-ever showcase will spotlight a number of upcoming Marvel and Disney games.
16 Aug 2022
Leah J. Williams
marvel disney showcase wolverine game

Image: Insomniac Games

Disney and Marvel are set to host a first-ever video game showcase on 9-10 September 2022 that’ll lift the lid on upcoming projects from Skydance New Media (the Amy Hennig-helmed studio), Lucasfilm Games, Marvel Games, 20th Century Games, and more.

So far, we know titles like Marvel’s Midnight Suns, LEGO Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga, Disney Dreamlight Valley, and the mystery Skydance New Media project will appear in some form – although Disney has also promised ‘reveals, announcements, and trailers for new and upcoming games’.

That means we’re likely to get some surprises along the way. We could see more information about upcoming adventures like Marvel’s Spider-Man 2, or even the lightly-teased Wolverine game from Insomniac.

disney and marvel showcase

There are so many Marvel video game adaptations in the works, and any of them could pop up here. There’s also potential for something entirely new – which makes the showcase well worth tuning in for.

Read: Every major Marvel and DC video game in development

How to watch the Disney and Marvel Games Showcase

The Disney and Marvel Games Showcase will air as part of D23 Expo, the biggest Disney fan event of the calendar year. Those who are able to attend the event in Anaheim, California will be able to watch the presentation on stage, but for everyone else, it’ll stream live online at the following times on 9-10 September 2022:

  • United States – 1:00 pm PT | 4:00 pm ET (9 September)
  • United Kingdom – 10:00 pm CET | 9:00 pm BST (9 September)
  • Australia – 6:00 am AEST | 5:30 am ACST | 4:00 am AWST (10 September)

The show will be available on the D23 Expo, Disney and Marvel social channels including YouTube, Twitter, Twitch and Facebook.

Leah J. Williams

Leah J. Williams is a gaming and entertainment journalist who's spent years writing about the games industry, her love for The Sims 2 on Nintendo DS and every piece of weird history she knows. You can find her tweeting @legenette most days.

