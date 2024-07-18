Disney Lorcana‘s latest set, Shimmering Skies, is set to launch from 9 August 2024, bringing with it a dazzling celebration of “games, food, music, and dancing.” This set will introduce the world of Wreck-It Ralph, while also spotlighting new adventures for the casts of Frozen, Moana, The Lion King, The Emperor’s New Groove, and more.

As part of these celebrations, GamesHub has been given a preview card to exclusively reveal – and folks, you’ll want to find this one in your Shimmering Skies booster packs. Thanks to Ravensburger, we’re very happy to unveil Donald Duck, Pie Slinger – one of the shiny Enchanted cards for this set.

Image: Ravensburger / Gabriel Quinn

The card features lovely artwork from Gabriel Quinn, with those pastel colours likely to pop in Enchanted form. For collectors, it should be a wonderful get – although it’s worth noting this card has a high rarity, and it’ll be fairly in-demand. If you manage to nab one of these in your booster packs, cherish it.

As for functionality, it’s got some very helpful abilities. It’s a Floodborn-type card with Shift, for one thing. That means if you’ve got another Donald Duck card in your set, you can play Donald Duck, Pie Slinger on top of it to Shift (transform) it. This is a cheaper cost compared to its base five ink cost, and allows you to speed up his deployment in the quest for lore.

Questing with Donald Duck, Pie Slinger won’t get you lots of lore – but that’s because his other abilities are far more powerful. For one thing, he’s a rare character that can actually reduce the lore earned by other players. When he’s played with Shift, each opponent will lose two lore, setting them back in their quest. This only happens once, but it may provide an advantage if you’re clever about when you play this card.

Donald Duck, Pie Slinger’s secondary ability is also very strong: if your opponent has 10 or more lore, this card’s strength – as in, the damage it can deal in challenges – increases to 9. Based on the average power level, this means Donald Duck, Pie Slinger will become capable of banishing nearly every card in a challenge. Thematically, Donald becomes so angry your opponent is earning lore, he turns into the Hulk.

As mentioned, this card is set to be rare – so there’s only a small chance you’ll find him in your booster packs. But for those who do manage to nab Donald Duck, Pie Slinger, it seems like he’ll be an incredibly powerful addition to any deck.

Disney Lorcana: Shimmering Skies launches worldwide from 9 August 2024. You can learn more about the set on the Disney Lorcana website.