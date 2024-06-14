News

Shimmering Skies revealed as the fifth Disney Lorcana set

The newly announced Disney Lorcana set, Shimmering Skies, looks set to feature interesting new characters and mechanics.
14 Jun 2024
Steph Panecasio
Disney Lorcana Shimmering Skies

Image: Ravensburger

Fresh from the announcement of the first four sets in May, the next Disney Lorcana set has been revealed during a Lorecast event all about the trading card game. The set, named Shimmering Skies, is set to feature a host of new yet familiar faces.

Chief among them is a selection of characters from Wreck-It Ralph, including the rambunctious Vanellope Von Schweetz – who is technically regarded as a Disney princess – and Fix-it Felix Jr.

Shimmering Skies comes hot on the heels of the four initial release sets – The First ChapterRise of the FloodbornInto the Inklands, and Ursula’s Return – and will follow through with the lore that the villainous sea-witch Ursula has been defeated.

Read: Disney Lorcana review – Pure tabletop magic

Disney Lorcana Shimmering Skies
Image: Ravensburger

Where can I find Disney Lorcana: Shimmering Skies in Australia and New Zealand?

With an array of new mechanics, and even a special foil card featuring Prince John from 1973’s Robin Hood (available for a limited time in select copies of Disney Villainous: Introduction to Evil board game), the set looks certain to be an intriguing addition to the Disney Lorcana canon.

The Shimmering Skies Disney Lorcana set will be released on 9 August 2024 at local game stores worldwide, followed by a wider roll-out in the Disney Store, and larger retail stores, later in the month – on 23 August 2024.

Steph Panecasio

Steph Panecasio is the Managing Editor of GamesHub. An award-winning culture and games journalist with an interest in all things spooky, she knows a lot about death but not enough about keeping her plants alive. Find her on all platforms as @StephPanecasio for ramblings about Lord of the Rings and her current WIP novel.

