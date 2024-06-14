Fresh from the announcement of the first four sets in May, the next Disney Lorcana set has been revealed during a Lorecast event all about the trading card game. The set, named Shimmering Skies, is set to feature a host of new yet familiar faces.

Chief among them is a selection of characters from Wreck-It Ralph, including the rambunctious Vanellope Von Schweetz – who is technically regarded as a Disney princess – and Fix-it Felix Jr.

Shimmering Skies comes hot on the heels of the four initial release sets – The First Chapter, Rise of the Floodborn, Into the Inklands, and Ursula’s Return – and will follow through with the lore that the villainous sea-witch Ursula has been defeated.

Image: Ravensburger

Where can I find Disney Lorcana: Shimmering Skies in Australia and New Zealand?

With an array of new mechanics, and even a special foil card featuring Prince John from 1973’s Robin Hood (available for a limited time in select copies of Disney Villainous: Introduction to Evil board game), the set looks certain to be an intriguing addition to the Disney Lorcana canon.

The Shimmering Skies Disney Lorcana set will be released on 9 August 2024 at local game stores worldwide, followed by a wider roll-out in the Disney Store, and larger retail stores, later in the month – on 23 August 2024.