Disney Lorcana: Reign of Jafar Card Preview – Mickey Mouse, Giant Mouse

Something wicked is brewing in the world of Disney Lorcana. Since the TCG featured the appearance and defeat of sea witch Ursula, there’s been a relative calm in its unfolding story. Across its last two sets, Azurite Sea and Archazia’s Island, the heroes of Disney have been travelling to various locations, gathering allies and new magic – but there hasn’t been an overt threat to their adventures.

That’s because Aladdin villain Jafar has been plotting away in the background, readying for his grand attack. In upcoming set Reign of Jafar, set to launch in pre-release on 30 May 2025, his plans come to fruition in an all-out skirmish against Disney’s denizens.

Per the set’s official description: “Jafar has taken over Archazia’s Island, corrupting the beautiful haven into his menacing fortress. His reign may be the greatest threat that Lorcana has faced!”

Thanks to Ravensburger and Disney, GamesHub has a new, exclusive card to reveal from this new set – and it really is a whopper. We’re super excited to show off the first look at Mickey Mouse, Giant Mouse, a ten-ink cost Steel card with massive lore gain, strength, and willpower.

Disney Lorcana Card Preview – Mickey Mouse, Giant Mouse

Image: Joy Ang / Giulia Riva / Ravensburger / Disney

It’s very rare that a card has a ten-ink cost, and 10 strength and 10 willpower and a five lore gain ability, which is why Mickey Mouse, Giant Mouse is such a cool new addition to the Disney Lorcana line-up. Now, of course, his power does come with caveats. Getting up to ten ink in a single game of Lorcana is incredibly difficult, and it’s possible a game ends before you ever get the chance to play this card.

But the mere possibility is very tantalising. If you’re able to deploy ten inks before your opponent gets to 20 lore, you can play Mickey Mouse, Giant Mouse for an instant boost on the battlefield. With 10 strength, you may challenge any character, and pretty much guarantee banishment. You can also force your opponent to challenge this Mickey, thanks his Bodyguard ability, and let him absorb damage for your other characters.

After all, he’s very tough to put away, with that 10 willpower likely only being whittled down slowly.

If he does get banished, you get the added bonus of being able to deal 5 damage to the opposing character who banished him, more than likely sending them into banishment, as well.

As an added bonus, if you choose to quest with Mickey Mouse, Giant Mouse, you will gain a whopping five lore at once, allowing you to easily frog leap your opponent on the lore tracker.

Again, all of these moves depend on playing at least 10 ink on the battlefield, but if you can play your cards right (and get some neat synergies working in your deck), then Mickey Mouse, Giant Mouse will become an essential part of your Disney Lorcana team.

Those keen to nab this card will have a chance to pull him in new Reign of Jafar Booster Packs, launching from 30 May 2025. You can find out more about this upcoming set on the Disney Lorcana website.