Disney Lorcana: Archazia’s Island – Exclusive Card Preview

You love her, you love her not.
13 Feb 2025 9:00
Leah J. Williams
Image: Disney

Disney Lorcana‘s seventh major expansion, Archazia’s Island, is set to launch via local game stores on 7 March 2025. It’s the major sequel to Azurite Sea that will see the game’s cast of beloved Disney characters landing on a mysterious island filled with cuddly pets from Disney’s past. That includes familiar faces from Bolt, 101 Dalmatians, Lady and the Tramp, and more.

Today, GamesHub has an exclusive card to reveal from this Disney Lorcana set, thanks to Ravensburger – but be warned, it’s not a cutesy, cuddly little creature at all. Instead, it’s a new variant on the horrifying, red-faced Queen of Hearts. Everybody, please put some reluctant applause together for the magnificent, horrible Queen of Hearts, Unpredictable Bully.

queen of hearts disney lorcana
Image: Alice Pisoni / Ravensburger

This is a five ink-cost Floodborn Villain Queen card with two strength, and six willpower – so, pretty powerful overall, and able to sustain plenty of damage. Notably, as a Floodborn, she can Shift (be played onto another Queen of Hearts card) for three ink. Should a play choose to do so, they’ll be able to use the card’s “If I Lose My Temper…” ability, which instantly damages any new character played to the field.

Read: Disney Lorcana: Azurite Sea – Set Review

This ability impacts every character played, including your own. While it does cause a major disadvantage for everyone, with enough strategy in place, you can ensure you’re in a good position before this hammer blow lands.

As an added bonus, when questing, Queen of Hearts, Unpredictable Bully gains two lore per turn.

All of these abilities add up to make this card very useful on the field. While a five-cost to play her is relatively high, her Floodborn Shift ability eases this burden – and once she’s actually on the field, that Temper ability will prove to be very helpful in damaging your opponents, and preventing them from playing lesser-powered canon fodder to gather lore.

Queen of Hearts, Unpredictable Bully also has another thing going for her – the artwork. This card, illustrated by Alice Pisoni, is absolutely gorgeous. From the Queen of Hearts’ angry little face, to the drama of her thorn-filled outfit, to the vivid colours used and how they clash, it’s a wonderful illustration.

This remains one of the biggest appeals of Disney Lorcana, beyond its moreish gameplay – bright, beautiful artwork imbued with a real sense of dynamism and flourish. This card looks great, and there’s sure to be plenty of others like it in the rest of Archazia’s Island.

In the lead up to the launch of the new set, we anticipate more card reveals, so stay tuned if you’re keen to see what’s next for Disney Lorcana. In the meantime, you can learn more about Archazia’s Island on the Lorcana website.

Leah J. Williams

Leah J. Williams is a gaming and entertainment journalist who's spent years writing about the games industry, her love for The Sims 2 on Nintendo DS and every piece of weird history she knows. You can find her tweeting @legenette most days.

