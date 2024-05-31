News

Disney Lorcana releases in Australia and New Zealand

The Disney Lorcana TCG is officially landing on Australian and New Zealand shores, starting with the first set – Disney Lorcana: The First Chapter.
31 May 2024
Steph Panecasio
Image: Disney / Ravensburger

After a successful international launch, Ravensburger has officially confirmed that Disney Lorcana will be available in limited quantities in Australia and New Zealand as of tomorrow.

The first of four sets, Disney Lorcana: The First Chapter is set to release on June 1st, 2024, while an additional three – Rise of the Floodborn, Into the Inklands and Ursula’s Return – are due to follow in the coming weeks.

The full complement of Disney Lorcana‘s offering’s will be available by August 9th, 2024, with the debut of an as-yet unnamed fifth set.

According to a press release, “In Disney Lorcana TCG, players embark on a search for lost lore with their teams of glimmers. They’ll play characters, actions, and items from their hand and choose whether to ‘quest’ for lore with their glimmers or challenge their opponents. The first player to collect 20 lore wins.”

>Disney Lorcana: The First Chapter
Image: Disney / Ravensburger

Where can I find Disney Lorcana in Australia and New Zealand?

Upon release on June 1st, 2024, Disney Lorcana TCG products will be available for you to get your hands on in Australian and New Zealand retail stores such as EB Games and Kmart, plus other local toy and hobby stores.

Starter decks (incl. a ready-to-play game deck, rules, lore, counter, tokens and a randomised booster pack) are set to retail for $29.99 AUD, or $32.99 NZD, while booster packs (incl. 12 randomised game cards including one foil and two cards of rare, super rare or legendary rarities) will retail for $9.99 AUD, or $10.99 NZD.

Steph Panecasio

Steph Panecasio is the Managing Editor of GamesHub. An award-winning culture and games journalist with an interest in all things spooky, she knows a lot about death but not enough about keeping her plants alive. Find her on all platforms as @StephPanecasio for ramblings about Lord of the Rings and her current WIP novel.

Board Games
